A forum Thursday continues the conversation on The Bulletin's recent reporting about graduation rates among youth experiencing homelessness.
The forum, hosted by the City Club of Central Oregon, will be available online and feature three community members with personal knowledge on the topic.
Uriah Barzola is a formerly homeless Bend High School graduate and Southern Oregon University freshman. Eliza Wilson is the program director of J Bar J Youth Services' Grandma's House and lived at The LOFT, Bend's homeless shelter for youth, in high school. Steve Wetherald is a special education teacher and graduation coach at Bend High School and was a mentor to Barzola.
Zack Demars, The Bulletin's special projects reporter, will moderate the forum. Registration for the event, which begins at noon, is available online at cityclubco.org.
Following the forum, The Bulletin will host a Solutions Workshop on Nov. 4 to bring community leaders and change-makers together to design solutions for the region's homeless youth.
“The goal of the Solutions Workshop is to follow-up after the forum with a group of community members, digging deeper into the issue,” said Heidi Wright, publisher of The Bulletin, in a press release.
The series is the first in a quarterly partnership between the paper and the City Club.
”Our community is demanding better ways to engage on issues. After our forums, we always felt there was a missing opportunity to take the conversation further,” said Kim Gammond, City Club executive director. “By partnering with The Bulletin we can begin to go deeper into issues and work toward solutions."
