A man who was convicted in the murder of a Bend nurse in 1982 was denied parole earlier this month.
The Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision on April 19 denied a parole application from Jeffrey Spoonire, who was 22 and living in Bend when he murdered Mary Ann Thomas, a 29-year-old registered nurse at St. Charles Bend.
The board “found that Spoonire continues to have a present, severe emotional disturbance that would pose a danger to the safety of the community if he were to be released,” said a Wednesday press release from Jessica Chandler, executive assistant to Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels.
Thomas was shot in the head while jogging with her two dogs on Brooks Scanlon Logging Road west of Century Drive on July 13, 1982. Spoonire shot Thomas from a nearby hill.
Spoonire didn’t know Thomas, but as he later explained to authorities, “he was curious to see what a .22 caliber rifle round would do to a person and whether it would be enough to kill someone,” Chandler said.
After he shot Thomas, Spoonire dragged her into the brush. He intended to rape her, Chandler said. Thomas’ husband found her later that day and took her to the hospital. She died from her injuries.
Spoonire pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
In September 2022, Spoonire asked the board to consider releasing him from prison. The board reviewed a 2022 psychological evaluation of Spoonire. It heard from Thomas’ family and Gunnels, who argued against release.
Thomas’ sisters said that “even after 40 years have passed, not a day goes by that Mary Ann’s family does not think about her and grieve her loss,” Chandler said.
Spoonire will be eligible to apply for parole again in 2027, Chandler said.
Gunnels said his office was relieved by the board’s decision. He pointed to multiple reasons why Spoonire still presented a “tremendous danger” were he to be released to the community decades later.
Among them: the crime was done on a whim, it involved two strangers, Spoonire had previously said voices commanded him to do it, and it involved a sexual interest.
“All of those things point to future dangerousness,” Gunnels said.
Gunnels said the board’s ruling provides momentary relief for the Thomas family. He added that he anticipates Spoonire will apply again, as he has done before. The family knows “that this story isn’t over,” Gunnels said.
“It’s their lot in life now to go through these parole board hearings every four years,” he said.
