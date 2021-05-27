Three Bend teenagers were hospitalized after a single-car crash near Skyliners Road early Thursday morning.
Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies received a call at about 1:01 a.m. about the crash, located at the bridge near Skyline Drive west of Bend, according to a sheriff's office press release.
Deputies — alongside representatives from Bend Fire Department, Bend Police Department and others — found a Honda CR-V rolled over onto its top, with one of the teens trapped inside, the release stated.
The three teenagers at the crash scene — all 16-year-old boys from Bend — were taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, the release stated. One teen was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.
The incident is still being investigated, but law enforcement believes alcohol may have contributed to the crash, the release stated.
