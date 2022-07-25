Details: A 48-unit apartment complex is under construction directly southwest of the intersection of Reed Market Road and SE Fourth Street. The development will include five apartment buildings, three of which will be 12 units and two of which will be six units, according to a site plan submitted to the city of Bend.
The 1.99-acre property is bordered by Reed Market Road to the north, the Stone Creek Apartments to the west and the Central Oregon Canal on the south and east sides.
Joe Bessman, a consultant involved with the project, said that four prior developers have attempted to develop the site but have been unsuccessful. An earlier proposal included a bridge connecting the property to SE Alstrup Road on the opposite side of the the canal, but it was later determined that the connection didn’t make sense.
“Having that bridge shown on the old plan puts a huge cost burden on a property to develop,” said Bessman.
The site plan shows that the property is zoned residential medium density, where the height limit for buildings is capped at 30 feet. A variance was filed and approved by the city of Bend to exceed the 30-foot height limit by a maximum of 8.25 feet, allowing the apartment buildings to be three stories high.
The city received comments from the public both in support and against the project. Some supporters were in favor of building upward and the accessibility that a bridge connecting Alstrup would provide to nearby amenities. Opponents expressed concerns about the loss of mountain views, congestion and inadequate parking.
It is not yet clear when construction will be complete or when the apartments will be move-in ready.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.