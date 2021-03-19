Three positions on the Bend Park & Recreation District board of directors will be on the ballot for the May 18 special election.
Incumbents Nathan Hovekamp and Deb Schoen are facing challengers, and two newcomers are vying for a seat that opened when longtime board member Ted Schoenborn decided not to seek re-election.
Schoenborn, retired from a career in public health, has been on the board since 2003.
Running for Schoenborn’s Position 4 seat are Zavier Borja and Robin Vora.
Borja, a former Bend park district employee, runs a Latino outdoor engagement program called Vamonos Outside through the High Desert Education Service District. Borja was a finalist for a park board appointment in 2020 for the seat that went to Schoen.
Borja has worked for several other youth programs with the Boys and Girls Club of Bend and the parks district. He also serves on the Governor’s Road Map to the Outdoors taskforce and Racial Justice Council.
Vora, retired from a 39-year-career with the U.S. Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, has spent the past 19 years in Bend serving on several city committees. Vora has worked on committees that focused on urban growth boundary expansion, Bend central area planning, urban renewal, transportation and historic landmarks. In addition, Vora served for 10 years on the Orchard District Neighborhood Association. He represented the neighborhood on a park district citizen committee.
For the Position 5 seat, Schoen is seeking election for a four-year term after being appointed to the board in January 2020.
Schoen spent 40 years at Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District, where she received the Oregon Recreation and Parks Association’s 2019 David E. Clark Honor Award for her leadership at the district. Her other prior experience includes work with the National Recreation and Park Association, Oregon Recreation & Park Association and the Beaverton Arts Foundation.
Running against Schoen is Elizabeth Hughes Weide, a retired environmental specialist and project manager.
Hughes Weide’s 32-year career includes experience with bridge rehabilitation, community parks, bikeways, water and natural gas pipelines and wastewater facilities.
Hughes Weide is an active volunteer with several local organizations, including the Central Oregon Master Gardeners Association, Firewise committee and Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club.
For the Position 3 seat, Hovekamp is seeking reelection after joining the board in 2015.
Hovekamp, the board chair, previously served on the Bend Planning Commission, Bend-La Pine School Board, Central Oregon LandWatch and the park district’s citizen advisory committee for Riley Ranch Nature Reserve.
Hovekamp is being challenged by Bend lawyer Lauren Nowierski-Stadnick.
Nowierski-Stadnick has experience at several law firms in New York and Washington, D.C. She practices technology-focused law such as patent and trade secret disputes.
Prior to her law career, Nowierski-Stadnick earned a chemical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
