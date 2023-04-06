Kegan Creed was supposed to be on vacation in Mexico on Sunday, but he had stayed home and went snowboarding at Mt. Bachelor ski area, instead. What happened that day was meant to be, he said.
The 35-year-old Three Rivers resident was doing runs off the Cloudchaser lift when he saw Bend resident Caroline Kreuz disappear into a tree well, a deep snow formation that can easily suffocate anyone who falls into one.
“I mean, the tree well absolutely sucked her in,” recalled Creed, who has snowboarded for 22 years. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life...I have never had anything like this happen to me before but I am convinced I was supposed to be there.”
Tree wells can be a deadly hazard on a ski slope. Mt. Bachelor officials have said they are uncommon. But four people have died in tree wells on the Central Oregon mountain in the last five years, including two within hours of each other on March 2, 2018, which ended a 16-year stretch of tree-well safety.
With current conditions, and the excess amounts of snow in the area, the mountain has issued warnings about tree wells.
“Tree wells and snow immersion are inherent risks of skiing and riding. Skiers and riders should educate themselves about such risks,” said Alana Watkins, a communications and public relations specialist contracted by Mt. Bachelor.
Creed, who installs fire sprinklers for a living, decided not to go to Mexico on vacation preferring to stay home and work. He also turned down an invitation from friends to go to a motocross track Sunday, in favor of snowboarding. He went alone, which is unusual for him, he said, and he got there early just as the ski area was opening.
Around 9:15 a.m., Creed did a run off Cloudchaser, where he enjoyed the bountiful, untouched snow. Being alone made him act more cautiously.
“I’m being mindful of the fact that I’m by myself,” he said. “I don’t go out as far as I normally would when I have my group of people with me. So, I was staying pretty close to the trail. I could see the trail pretty much the entire time.”
Although he was careful, he accidentally slid down the wrong way and ended up further away from the path than he anticipated. Creed stopped, turned around and started walking back up to get closer to the path. Once there, and as he was strapping himself into his snowboard, three people skied past him.
The third skier was Kreuz.
Creed yelled at the skiers to not go left because they would go off the path like he did.
Kreuz, who did not want to talk about her experience for this story, was skiing about 5 or 10 mph, Creed said. The area where Kreuz was skiing was fairly open and the trees were about 12 feet apart from each other.
“She lost her balance and kind of plopped down and her head probably landed within a foot of the skirt of the trees and it all just gave way. It sucked her in. She didn’t even fall right on top of the hole. The hole just grabbed her.”
Creed said after he saw Kreuz go under, he ran over and immediately started digging and screaming for help.
“Half of the tail of one ski was sticking out of the snow, but her boots were completely under the snow,” Creed said.
Creed said he kept shouting, but nobody came for about five to 10 minutes. He dug furiously, ultimately concluding that Kreuz was too deep under the snow for one person to dig her out.
“The snow level was like a foot and a half above my head, and I found her glove and her hands were below my knees, and my feet were like 8 feet below the snow level,” Creed said. “At that point, I realized she was alive and she was OK. She wrapped around my leg. She was grabbing onto me and fighting and trying to dig out.”
After he realized she was alive but it would take much more to get her out, he started screaming again. Two people heard Creed and helped him dig.
“If no one else would have shown up, she probably would have died. It would have taken me a half an hour or an hour to get her out of there by myself,” Creed said. “It was a three person job to get her out of there.”
Out of the many years Creed has snowboarded, he said he has never quite seen conditions like the ones he saw at Mt. Bachelor on Sunday, he said.
“I’ve never seen it like this ever before,” Creed said…”The tree well danger is so far beyond what everybody else thinks.”
Creed said with all the snow lately, people are having a lot of fun on Mt. Bachelor, but the excitement and enthusiasm on the mountain is giving a false sense of security to people.
“I never realized how everything could change in an instant like that,” Creed said. “It was absolutely surreal how quickly it happened, how serious it was, how fast the morning went from everybody having a good time and everybody being careful to absolute chaos. It was just a blink of an eye. Everything turned into a nightmare in the blink of an eye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.