Three Redmond residents died after their vehicle spun out of control on an icy U.S. Highway 97 and crashed into a truck Monday evening.
The crash shut down Highway 97 north of Terrebonne for approximately five hours, Oregon State Police reported.
Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. Police reported Jared Lewis, 39, from Redmond, had been driving a Dodge Durango and lost control of the vehicle while traveling north and passing on the icy highway.
The vehicle spun into the oncoming lane and crashed into an International 749 utility truck, driven by Colton Jennings, a 26-year-old from Bandon who was uninjured.
Lewis and his two passengers, Kristopher Frisbee, 44, and Heather Good, 40, died in the crash.
