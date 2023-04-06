Bend-La Pine stock
Buy Now

Bend-La Pine Schools administration building in Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Bend-La Pine Schools has hired principals for Pilot Butte Middle School, High Desert Middle School, and Bend Tech Academy, the school district announced Thursday.

Jessica Reilly will be the principal for High Desert Middle School in the 2023-24 school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Shaw Heights Middle School in Westminster, Colorado, a job she has held for three years. She has 17 years of classroom experience.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.