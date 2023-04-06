Bend-La Pine Schools has hired principals for Pilot Butte Middle School, High Desert Middle School, and Bend Tech Academy, the school district announced Thursday.
Jessica Reilly will be the principal for High Desert Middle School in the 2023-24 school year. She is currently the assistant principal at Shaw Heights Middle School in Westminster, Colorado, a job she has held for three years. She has 17 years of classroom experience.
LaKisha Clark will lead Bend Tech Academy next year. She is currently assistant principal at Aloha High School in Aloha, Oregon. She has held that position for nine years, and was previously an activities director for Westview High School in the Beaverton School District.
Jessica Gambee will take over as Pilot Butte Middle School's principal for the 2024-25 school year. Next year, Mary Koike, who is currently assistant principal, will become the principal. Gambee will serve as assistant principal next year, and, after Koike retires at the end of next school year, will take on her role. Gambee is currently the assistant principal at Mary Fay Pendleton K-8 School in Oceanside, California. Gambee has six years of classroom experience.
