crash

Emergency responders work at the site of a crash on Powell Butte Highway in Crook County on Wednesday. 

 Crook County Sheriff's Office

Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on Powell Butte Highway, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received reports of the crash just before 8 a.m. An investigation found Alexis Robles was driving a truck south on the highway when he left his lane and hit Hayley Hill, who was driving a sedan north on the highway, according to Crook County Sheriff John Gautney. 

The sheriff's office did not provide the age or city of residence for either Hill or Robles. The office said there were three occupants total and all were transferred to the hospital for potentially serious injuries, but did not identify the third person.

"No citations have been issued at this point, however the investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash," Gautney said in an email.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.