Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on Powell Butte Highway, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received reports of the crash just before 8 a.m. An investigation found Alexis Robles was driving a truck south on the highway when he left his lane and hit Hayley Hill, who was driving a sedan north on the highway, according to Crook County Sheriff John Gautney.
The sheriff's office did not provide the age or city of residence for either Hill or Robles. The office said there were three occupants total and all were transferred to the hospital for potentially serious injuries, but did not identify the third person.
"No citations have been issued at this point, however the investigation is continuing into the cause of the crash," Gautney said in an email.
