Three people were arrested Saturday night in connection to a robbery and stabbing at the Chevron Circle K on U.S. Highway 97 earlier in the day, Redmond Police said in a prepared statement.
Abraham Sandoval Ruiz, 24, of Central Oregon, Brandon Petri, 21, of Bend, and Meahgan Webb, 31, of Madras are being held at the Deschutes County jail, police said.
Police say the three suspects entered the Circle K about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, each wearing masks. They attempted to reach the cash register and one of them stabbed an employee multiple times, police said. The employee, a 27-year-old Redmond woman, was transported to St. Charles Redmond with serious injuries. Police said Sunday she was recovering.
Police were told about 9:35 p.m. Saturday that the suspects had driven to the Redmond Walmart. When approached by police, the suspects drove off, leading officers on a chase.
Officers used tire deflating devices to slow the suspects, who had driven south on Highway 97 before turning west onto SW Tomahawk Avenue. Their car became disabled in a field, where officers arrested the three suspects.
The suspects face an array of charges, including first-degree robbery and first degree assault, police said.
