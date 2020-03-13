Three people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle head-on collision east of Bend Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Alfalfa Market Road just west of Dodds Road at 12:03 p.m., according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Redmond resident John Kelley, 53, was driving east in a 2018 White Ford Escape from the Deschutes County Community Development Department, when Bend resident Jason Petersen, 34, allegedly failed to make a sweeping right turn while traveling west, the press release stated. Petersen allegedly then crossed the center line and hit Kelley's car, according to the press release.
Petersen and Kelley — along with Dana Hill, 30, a passenger in Petersen's Blue 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup — were taken to St. Charles Bend via ambulance, the press release stated.
Petersen was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failing to maintain lane, according to the press release. Deputies did not suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.
Alfalfa Market Road was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash, the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.