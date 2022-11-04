Three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer organization have been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly interfering with documents owned by the soccer club, the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Tara Bilanski, former executive director of the soccer organization, Jen Davin, former coach and assistant director, and Emily Williams, the club's former accountant and bookkeeper, were charged with third-degree criminal mischief, the district attorney's office said in a release. District Attorney John Hummel said Friday that the charges were reduced from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A violation.
Hummel said he asked the court to reduce the charges because even though the defendants broke the law, none have a prior criminal record. The reduced charges are more akin to a traffic violation, he said.
"Even though it is a Class C Misdemeanor, I asked the court to treat it as a violation," Hummel said.
Bilanski was hired as director of operations for the Timbers in 2014, and was fired from her position last summer. In August, Bilanski filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $5.1 million in damages from the soccer organization and the president of its board of directors, Michelle Hart. That suit was filed in response to a separate lawsuit alleging Bilanski stole thousands of dollars in entry fees for the organization's summer camps. The lawsuit also alleged Davin and Williams participated in pocketing the summer camp fees.
According to the district attorney's office, all three individuals were dissatisfied with the way the soccer club was being run. When Bilanski was fired, a group of coaches and staff, including Davin and Williams, sent a letter to the organization's board of directors informing them they were going on strike.
Bilanski also allegedly spearheaded a group that included Davin and Williams, and attempted to take over the organization's board, according to the district attorney's office. Bilanski, Davin and Williams also allegedly communicated about important documents and information stored on the soccer organization's Google Drive, and expressed an intent to keep that information from the team's board of directors.
The district attorney's office alleges Bilanski and Williams intentionally deleted hundreds of documents from Google Drive with the clear intention of inconveniencing and interfering with the soccer organization's access to important documents, and that Davin moved documents to the Google Drive trash file, which would be deleted.
Bilanski, Williams and Davin also allegedly downloaded several other documents from the soccer organization's Google Drive so they could access these documents in order to set up a competing organization called Apex Soccer Club, according to the the district attorney's offce.
Thomas Spear is the attorney representing Bilanski in the criminal case.
“Looking at what the district attorney has filed, clearly the plaintiffs of this case are misleading the parents, or they have been misled, and obviously the allegations raised regarding theft, embezzlement and the stealing of intellectual property are just false allegations," Spear said.
Bilanski, Williams and Davin will appear for their first court date on Dec. 29 at 1:15 p.m., the district attorney's office added.
(1) comment
Great example for the kiddos sickos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.