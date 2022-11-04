Tara Bilanksi

In this 2013 file photo, Tara Bilanski supervises a Bend FC Timbers soccer scrimmage at Mountain View High School.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer organization have been charged with third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly interfering with documents owned by the soccer club, the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. 

 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Transitory Inflation
Transitory Inflation

Great example for the kiddos sickos.

