The Bend-La Pine Schools board has four seats open for the election this May 16. This installment features the four Zone 7 candidates. Other installments cover candidates in Zones 3, 5, and 6.
Kina Chadwick, 43, works in employee engagement research. Having served on the board since December 2022, Chadwick, who uses they/them pronouns, is the incumbent for the Zone 7 seat.
They want to keep parents, caregivers, students and teachers engaged in school, which has a major overlap with both their work and the board's current goals.
"One of the biggest catalysts for me running is the really tragic survey results from the Youth Truth survey for our LGBTQ+ students," they said.
In the survey, LGBTQ+ students reported not having a positive experience at school in comparison with different groups of students.
Chadwick feels they have a unique perspective to offer the board as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a person of color, and wants to increase diversity in the district's staff.
"My father is an Air Force veteran — he served in the military for about 20 years or so. My mom worked at a cutlery factory, belonged to a union, so I came from a blue-collar, working class family. That really resonates with a lot of families in Bend-La Pine Schools," they said.
Chadwick wants to work on wellbeing for students and teachers. "Students who were doing poorly before the pandemic are doing far worse right now," they said. "There needs to be more counselors. They need more support."
Chadwick wants to make sure students, parents, and teachers can connect with the school board and each other.
Chadwick's campaign was financially supported by the Democratic Party of Oregon.
Nicole Fitch, 45, is a real estate agent, who previously spent 15 years in education. She worked as an elementary school teacher, instructional specialist in classroom management, and assistant principal.
"I have years of experience in education and I miss that piece. Even though I've left that field, it's something I've been pulled to do to really be there for the students and be there for the parents and be there for the teachers," said Fitch.
Fitch wants to be an advocate for parents, who she said feel that the district isn't listening to them. "They want to see what's happening with curriculum." she said. "They don't feel that it's very transparent about what's in the curriculum, as far as what the students are being taught."
She also wants to work for teachers so they won't leave the profession. "We have teachers — and it's breaking my heart — sitting in board meetings where they're frustrated with behaviors happening within the classroom and not feeling supported by administrators or the district," she said.
She wants to make sure students break through the learning gaps caused by the pandemic and be successful.
"I think they need more transparency so that parents feel like they know what's happening," Fitch said of the district.
Fitch said she hopes to bring her advocacy for parents to the board. "I'm hoping to just say how I'm feeling and ask other board members questions," she said. "With certain policies, really do my research and ask clarifying questions so parents can understand."
Fitch's campaign was financially supported by the Deschutes County Republican Central Committee
Rod Hanson, 70, was a public school teacher in the Redmond School District for 32 years. Hanson moved to Bend in 1978, and also taught at Central Oregon Community College, teaching political science courses. He now teaches community education courses on the Constitution and Supreme Court.
Hanson's three sons graduated from Bend-La Pine Schools, and he currently has two grandchildren in the district.
Hanson wanted to run for school board in Bend for a long time, and now that he's less busy, it's time. "I've been here long enough, lived in the district long enough, worked long enough, time to get some public service," he said.
"We need to offer the best-quality education we have," said Hanson, and he emphasized equal opportunities for students.
Hanson plans to meet students where they're at. "I think we need to offer and have a goal of rigid-well planned education for our students, and then I think there needs to be diversity in the delivery of that product to our students."
Hanson especially wants to work on improving graduation rates, and helping boys to catch up academically.
"I think it's very helpful to have someone on the board who has been a Bend-La Pine resident for many years," said Hanson.
He believes that in all his years of teaching he worked with 10,000 students, not to mention five different superintendents and four principals. He would bring all his experience working in schools and as a Central Oregon resident to the board, he said.
"I've always been pretty good at bringing people together," Hanson said.
Elizabeth Justema, 51, taught high school social studies in Bend-La Pine Schools for 10 years, after spending the previous 18 years in the business world. She's always had a passion for education, she said.
Justema moved to Central Oregon from Seattle in 2000. She feels there's a disconnect between actual schooling and what the board discusses.
"Post-COVID in particular, but even prior to that, teaching has really taken a dramatic turn," said Justema. "Not necessarily for the worse. We're just experiencing a lot of mental health, experiencing technology that has affected children in all sorts of ways and perhaps we're not sure which ways yet, and the classroom just looks really different."
Justema feels strongly about working on student behaviors and discipline, and believes restorative justice isn't helping to get kids back on track. "From elementary on up, the classroom and the school building is a challenging environment. I want to really be that voice that brings that conversation into the room," she said.
Justema believes the district is in a crisis, due to teachers leaving the profession. "If they could, most everyone I know would do something else, and that's terrible," she said.
"I plan to bring a moderate, practical voice. Because I have been in the system for the last 10 years and just stepped out, I think I have a really unique perspective," said Justema.
