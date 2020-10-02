Three people died after a car veered off a forest road near Sisters into a tree Thursday night.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash — located at U.S. Forest Service Road 15, about a mile south of Oregon Highway 242 — at 9:17 p.m., according to a sheriff's office press release.
After arriving at the scene of the crash, Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department personnel determined that all three people inside the car died as a result of the crash, the release stated. The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed as of Friday morning.
An investigation determined that the car, driving northbound, left the road for unknown reasons, hit a tree, ejecting two of the three people inside the car, the release stated.
A spokesperson from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment.
