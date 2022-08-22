Police shot and killed three cougars in Deschutes County over the weekend after residents reported the animals near their homes in Bend and Sisters and authorities deemed them dangerous to the community.
One cougar was killed on a property in southwest Bend on Saturday, Oregon State Police reported. Two more were killed after they ran up a tree in Sisters on Sunday.
State police Sgt. Lowell Lea said Monday it is uncommon for three cougars to be killed within city limits in broad daylight on the same weekend in Deschutes County.
“In 22 years, I can’t recall another situation like that,” Lea said.
Police responded around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports from Jean Houser, 77, and Doug Putschler, 73, on Hitching Post Lane in Bend that a cougar was lying 10 feet from their property.
The cougar was near the porch when police arrived, and they determined that it was a “danger to the neighborhood.” After they shot and killed the cougar, police reported that a neighbor’s cat was found half eaten and buried beside it.
In Sisters, Jerry Davis, 57, reported to police around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday that his dog had startled three cougars near his home on Foothill Loop. One cougar ran off while two others ran up a tree. Davis reported to police that, after taking his dog inside for 30 minutes, the cougars were still in the tree. When police arrived, the cougars were still in the tree, and they shot and killed the cougars.
Lea said that, because of where the cats were found, police had no option but to shoot and kill the cougars. He noted that there is inherent risk that comes with tranquilizing a dangerous, agitated animal within a community.
“If we were just to let that cat go, you don’t know where that cat is going to go and jump a fence and land next to a kid in someone’s yard or something like that,” Lea said.
It’s the latest in a string of incidents involving cougars, including when police shot and killed a cougar that was acting aggressively toward two people in Deschutes River Woods in July.
An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson told The Bulletin at that time that “(t)here is no way to know for certain, but it was likely the same cougar seen at Deschutes River Woods in late June,” which was the first time a cougar had been spotted so close to Bend in two years.
People who encounter cougars should not run, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Instead, they should make noises, pick up their children, raise their arms and prepare to fight back. People who come face-to-face with a cougar should call the nearest ODFW office, Oregon State Police office or land manager if on public land.
