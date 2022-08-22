Cougars

This stock photo shows a cougar. 

 Thinkstock

Police shot and killed three cougars in Deschutes County over the weekend after residents reported the animals near their homes in Bend and Sisters and authorities deemed them dangerous to the community.

One cougar was killed on a property in southwest Bend on Saturday, Oregon State Police reported. Two more were killed after they ran up a tree in Sisters on Sunday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.