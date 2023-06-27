Three kids missing from Bend

Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, have been missing for ten days and are believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Tuesday.

 Oregon Department of Human Services

Three children are missing from Bend and believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Tuesday.

Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, have been missing for 10 days, the state said. Authorities believe the three children went missing on June 17 with their mother, Stephanie Lloyd, and a man named Kyle McMullen. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.