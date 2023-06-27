Three children are missing from Bend and believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Tuesday.
Brantley Hinson, 7, Logan Hinson, 4, and River Hinson, 3, have been missing for 10 days, the state said. Authorities believe the three children went missing on June 17 with their mother, Stephanie Lloyd, and a man named Kyle McMullen.
The state's child welfare division "believes that they may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety," according to a news release from Jake Sunderland, press secretary for the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Sunderland said they could be in Oregon or may have traveled to Idaho or Alaska.
The state describes Brantley Hinson as having brown hair, and Logan and River Hinson as having blonde.
The state is seeking the public's help in finding the three children.
"Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of them or Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen should call 911 or local law enforcement," Sunderland said.
The state sends out an alert about missing, at-risk youths as a final action if it has exhausted all other options to find them, Sunderland previously told The Bulletin. Disclosing a child’s identity and seeking the public’s help in finding them only happens if it’s in the child’s best interest or safety.
According to the state’s child welfare manual, an alert about missing at-risk youths occur under a number of circumstances, including:
• The child is under 12
• There are concerns of foul play or suicidal ideation
• They have mental or behavioral disabilities or cognitive delays
• There are concerns of substance use
• There are signs of sexual exploitation or a history or suspicion of sex trafficking
• There is a risk of juvenile justice involvement
• They have medical or medication needs.
