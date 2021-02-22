Seven people and three cars became stranded Sunday after a motorist attempted to navigate a closed highway route and two other drivers became stuck while helping, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
At 10 p.m., Deschutes County dispatch received a call from Eric Valentine, a La Pine resident, who said his vehicle became stuck in the snow while trying to rescue his nephew, Brandon Dustin.
Dustin, of Eugene, had left La Pine around 5 p.m. Sunday and tried to take the “back way” to Eugene, authorities said. He attempted to take state Highway 372, also known as Century Drive or Cascade Lakes Highway, to U.S. Highway 58.
Snowmobilers traveling on the Oregon route told Dustin it was closed. Dustin attempted to turn around and got stuck in the snow, according to the sheriff's office. When Valentine tried to help Dustin, he also got stuck.
Valentine decided to call a friend, La Pine resident Jason Winford, who has a tow truck, and declined help from a search and rescue team. Winford arrived in a Chevy Suburban instead of a tow truck, and got stuck, too.
With three vehicles and seven people now stuck, Valentine called for experienced help. A search and rescue team returned the people and the vehicles to safety.
