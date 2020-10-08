Three spas were searched by the Bend Police Department and the FBI on Monday in response to community complaints about sexual acts happening in them, but no arrests were made.
The FBI and Bend police officers conducted state search warrants at the Jade Spa at 755 NE Third St,, the Green Spa at 244 NE Franklin Ave. No. 5 and Lotus Spa at 875 SE Third St., No. 100.
On Tuesday, Bend police searched a residence in the 100 block of SE Taft Street.
These searches were the result of an investigation started in late 2018.
The investigation began after police received complaints about sexual acts taking place at local massage parlors.
The FBI and Bend police had linguists who helped communicate resources to the people working at all three businesses.
"This is an ongoing investigation, but our suspicion is that they are victims of human trafficking," said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey in a text message.
None of the suspects in the investigation have been located yet, according to police. No arrests were made while searching the spas, and police said there is no intention of arresting people who were contacted during the searches on Monday and Tuesday.
