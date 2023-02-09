police

Bend Police officers at Bend High School Thursday after a threat was made. 

 Joe Siess/The Bulletin

More than two dozen law enforcement officers, many armed with rifles, searched Bend High School on Thursday after a man called police saying he was in the school parking lot with weapons and was going into the school.

No weapons were found as of Thursday afternoon, said Sheila Miller, Bend Police spokesperson. Police were still investigating but had not made any arrests at that time. 

