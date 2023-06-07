phils

The Phil’s Trail complex west of Bend is seen here in February.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

A man who was threatening to harm himself and others with a handgun and a rifle Wednesday afternoon drew a large police response and armored vehicles to Phil’s Trailhead near Bend.

The threat prompted authorities to close the area, but no shots were fired and no one was hurt. 

