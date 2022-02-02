A threat against Powell Butte Community Charter School prompted school administrators to cancel school for the day Wednesday while authorities investigate.
The threat was “specific” to the charter school in Powell Butte, located between Redmond and Prineville, and did not involve other schools in the district, according to a Facebook post from the Crook County School District. Local law enforcement are investigating what the post describes as a “threat of violence.”
A text message and phone call to the charter school’s main phone line, which were discovered by school administrators Wednesday morning, caused the threat notice and subsequent closure. The school district posted the notice on Facebook around 7 a.m.
“To ensure the safety of staff and students, Principal Jenn Berry-O'Shea made the decision to cancel school for the day while police search the school property and begin their investigation,” the post said.
The post said that classes in the district's other schools “will start on time and bus routes are running on their normal schedules.”
The post said there is no threat to schools in Prineville and said “Powell Butte families have been notified about the cancellation.”
“We don’t have any other details at this time, but we’ll follow up once we learn more from police,” the post said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
