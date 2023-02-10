Bend high shooter hoax

A Bend Police officer stands watch outside Bend High School on Thursday while officers investigate a threat of violence on the school campus. Bend Police and the FBI said Friday that the call came from outside the United States.  

 Joe Siess/The Bulletin

Bend Police detectives and the FBI have determined that a threat of violence against Bend High School on Thursday was made by a caller outside the United States.

Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said police had not recovered any weapons or made any arrests as of Friday afternoon. She also couldn’t say which country the call originated from, nor if law enforcement agencies have any suspects.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is a schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.

(1) comment

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Often, the defendant faces a charge of first-degree disorderly conduct.'

We should rethink this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.