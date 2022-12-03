Thousands of people bundled up and braved the cold on Saturday, lining the streets downtown for the annual Bend Christmas Parade.
The parade was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but then came back stronger than ever in 2021. This year’s parade was the biggest yet in terms of attendance, said Michael Sipe, the parade chairman.
Sipe also said the parade featured around 110 entries, the most ever, and included motorcycles, firetrucks, floats and even a small jet being towed through town.
The mood on the street was a festive and joyful start to the upcoming holiday season in Bend.
Annie Carter, Karin Jones and Robin Houston, three jolly friends from Bend, were enjoying a round of Irish coffees outside while watching the Christmas parade from a wooden parklet in front of Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill on Wall Street.
The three friends have been meeting at Sidelines to watch the parade for many years now. A Christmas tradition.
Jones said her favorite thing about the Christmas parade is the music, and all she could ask for is more.
“We need more music!” Jones said. “I want some more singers and music, and get people really jumping! Hopping! That’s what we got to do!”
Carter, who was festively dressed in a red and white Santa Claus hat, said she also comes to the parade every year, and has been doing so for decades.
She loves the parade, but this year she was bummed about the results of the float contest. The Raider Nation float won this year’s award for best float.
“I’m a Chargers fan, so I don’t agree with the Raider Nation winning the float contest,” said Carter, who is originally from Southern California.
Not far away, Oscar and Jennifer Mendez of Bend stood at the intersection of Wall Street and NW Newport Avenue enjoying the parade with their 5-month-old brown and black kitten named Maple.
Oscar Mendez, who cradled Maple the cat in a bundle of blankets, said the couple brought Maple because they wanted her to experience the parade.
“She’s a little cold, but other than that she’s fine,” Oscar Mendez said.
Maple’s eyes watched suspiciously as several dogs trotted up and down the street.
“She doesn’t like the dogs,” Jennifer Mendez said with a laugh.
Further down Wall Street, Paz, 3, and Io, 5 stood with their father Mark Olsen as the parade passed along. Io said her favorite thing about Christmas are the candy canes.
Olsen said Paz and Io are looking forward to watching the Grinch this Christmas season, mainly because of all the Grinches that were part of the parade.
After the parade finished at 1 p.m., Chris and Miller Dempsey of Bend were on their way back to the car with their children, Wyn, 3, and Ayars, 1, with plans to get some hot soup.
Wyn said his favorite thing about the parade was the fire trucks, which appeared to be very popular with many of the young children in attendance. Ayars was most impressed by the horses and donkeys, her mother said.
The Dempsey’s had a Christmas message for people.
“Remember to have fun, and be giving,” Miller Dempsey said.
“I hope everybody has a great Christmas,” Chris Dempsey added. “And happy New Year, and stay warm and healthy and have fun.”
