stock insurance
123RF

Tens of thousands of people in Central Oregon could soon find they no longer qualify for Oregon Health Plan coverage as the state begins checking their eligibility based on pre-pandemic income levels.

Starting April 1, the state will start sending out notices to  Central Oregonians  whose eligibility will be reevaluated, a process that will take place on a monthly basis through May 2024. Once notified, Oregon Health Plan members will have to reply with updated information within 90 days, and depending on their eligibility will be reenrolled, or dropped from state coverage within 60 days. Those who are dropped will have to search for a new plan.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.