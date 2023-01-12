Thornburgh Resort

This file map shows the approximate location of the proposed Thornburgh Resort.

 Bulletin file graphic

Thornburgh Resort, one of the most controversial land use concepts in Central Oregon history, will go before the Deschutes County Commission in February for another public hearing.

If that sounds familiar, here's why: The development three miles west of Redmond has been debated in commission hearings and court rooms since 2005.

