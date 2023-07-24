restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 6-30 to 7-5-23

Business Street Address Results Date
Hideaway Tavern (The) 939 SE 2nd St Bend, OR 97702 86 7/5/23
Mod Pizza (Robal Ln) 20516 Robal Lane Bend, OR 97701 100 7/5/23
Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean (f) 20520 Robal Ln Ste 120 Bend, OR 97701 97 7/5/23
Pizza Hut #2918 (Redmond) 1380 SW Canal Blvd #103 Redmond, OR 97756 97 7/5/23
Little Caesars Pizza (Redmond) 944 SW Veterans Way, Ste 105 Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/3/23
La Pine Lions Club (e) (mob) 15944 Woodchip Lane La Pine, OR 97739 92 6/30/23
