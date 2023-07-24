Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Every restaurant starts with a score of 100 and points are deducted from there, according to the Deschutes County Health Department. A score of less than 70 results in a "failed to comply" notice being posted on the main entrance.
Food Inspections 6-30 to 7-5-23
Business
Street Address
Results
Date
Hideaway Tavern (The)
939 SE 2nd St Bend, OR 97702
86
7/5/23
Mod Pizza (Robal Ln)
20516 Robal Lane Bend, OR 97701
100
7/5/23
Kefi Fast Fresh Mediterranean (f)
20520 Robal Ln Ste 120 Bend, OR 97701
97
7/5/23
Pizza Hut #2918 (Redmond)
1380 SW Canal Blvd #103 Redmond, OR 97756
97
7/5/23
Little Caesars Pizza (Redmond)
944 SW Veterans Way, Ste 105 Redmond, OR 97756
95
7/3/23
La Pine Lions Club (e) (mob)
15944 Woodchip Lane La Pine, OR 97739
92
6/30/23
