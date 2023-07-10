Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Food Inspections 6-13 to 6-17
|Business
|Street Address
|Results
|Date
|Supreme Elephant Ears & Funnel Cakes (mob)
|15942 Elderberry Ln La Pine, OR 97739
|97
|6/17/23
|Kona Ice of Bend (mob)
|Mobile Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/17/23
|Baldy's Barbeque (Redmond)
|343 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
|94
|6/16/23
|Eqwine Wine Bar (f)
|218 SW 4th Street Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/16/23
|Mothers Juice Cafe
|1255 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703
|100
|6/16/23
|Kook'i (mob)
|827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/16/23
|Doghouse Brewyard, The (mob)
|827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/16/23
|Anita's Kitchen (mob)
|420 SE 3rd St Bend, OR 97702
|94
|6/15/23
|Lone Pine Coffee Roasters (f)
|1462 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100 Bend, OR 97701
|89
|6/15/23
|Initiative Brewing
|424 NW 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|6/15/23
|Initiative Brewing (mob)
|424 NW 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|6/15/23
|Larkspur Community Center
|1600 SE Reed Market Rd Bend, OR 97702
|100
|6/15/23
|Bend-O Bento Japanese Kitchen
|1375 SE Wilson Ave Ste 105 Bend, OR 97702
|100
|6/15/23
|Corndog Co of Central Oregon (The) (mob)
|61334 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702
|89
|6/15/23
|Sol Verde (mob)
|1040 NW Galveston Avenue Bend, OR 97703
|100
|6/14/23
|Jumping Pickle Cafe
|63040 18th Street Bend, OR 97701
|95
|6/14/23
|Rigoberto's Taco Shop (Redmond) (comm for El Buen Sazon)
|433 W Antler Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|76
|6/14/23
|El Buen Sazon Taqueria (Rigobertos com)
|433 W Antler Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/14/23
|Bend Elks Lodge No 1371 (e)
|63120 Boyd Acres Rd Bend, OR 97701
|92
|6/14/23
|Perk Avenue (mob)
|3198 N Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97703
|100
|6/14/23
|Elly's Ice Cream (f)
|921 NW Mt Washington Drive, #120 Bend, OR 97703
|87
|6/14/23
|Pizza Hut #2923 (Bend)
|740 NE 3rd St Ste 4 Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/13/23
|Cafe des Chutes
|50 SE Scott Street #22 Bend, OR 97702
|95
|6/13/23
|Rapa Nui Tiki (f)
|360 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste 210 Bend, OR 97702
|100
|6/13/23
|Dump City Dumplings (f)
|1244 NW Galveston Ave. Bend, OR 97703
|90
|6/13/23
|New York City Sub Shop
|740 NE 3rd St Ste #2 Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/13/23
|Dairy Queen (Empire Ave)
|20405 Empire Avenue Bend, OR 97703
|86
|6/13/23
|Cindy's Chinese Garden
|1362 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|6/13/23
|VFW Post #4108 (Deschutes-Redmond)
|491 SW Veterans Way Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|6/13/23
|Noi Thai Cuisine (f)
|550 NW Franklin Ave Ste 148 Bend, OR 97703
|73
|6/13/23
|Original Pancake House (Bend)
|1025 SW Donovan Ave Bend, OR 97702
|97
|6/13/23
