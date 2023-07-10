restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 6-13 to 6-17

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
Supreme Elephant Ears & Funnel Cakes (mob) 15942 Elderberry Ln La Pine, OR 97739 97 6/17/23
Kona Ice of Bend (mob) Mobile Bend, OR 97701 100 6/17/23
Baldy's Barbeque (Redmond) 343 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756 94 6/16/23
Eqwine Wine Bar (f) 218 SW 4th Street Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/16/23
Mothers Juice Cafe 1255 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703 100 6/16/23
Kook'i (mob) 827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/16/23
Doghouse Brewyard, The (mob) 827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/16/23
Anita's Kitchen (mob) 420 SE 3rd St Bend, OR 97702 94 6/15/23
Lone Pine Coffee Roasters (f) 1462 NE Cushing Dr Ste 100 Bend, OR 97701 89 6/15/23
Initiative Brewing 424 NW 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756 97 6/15/23
Initiative Brewing (mob) 424 NW 5th Street Redmond, OR 97756 97 6/15/23
Larkspur Community Center 1600 SE Reed Market Rd Bend, OR 97702 100 6/15/23
Bend-O Bento Japanese Kitchen 1375 SE Wilson Ave Ste 105 Bend, OR 97702 100 6/15/23
Corndog Co of Central Oregon (The) (mob) 61334 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702 89 6/15/23
Sol Verde (mob) 1040 NW Galveston Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/14/23
Jumping Pickle Cafe 63040 18th Street Bend, OR 97701 95 6/14/23
Rigoberto's Taco Shop (Redmond) (comm for El Buen Sazon) 433 W Antler Ave Redmond, OR 97756 76 6/14/23
El Buen Sazon Taqueria (Rigobertos com) 433 W Antler Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/14/23
Bend Elks Lodge No 1371 (e) 63120 Boyd Acres Rd Bend, OR 97701 92 6/14/23
Perk Avenue (mob) 3198 N Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97703 100 6/14/23
Elly's Ice Cream (f) 921 NW Mt Washington Drive, #120 Bend, OR 97703 87 6/14/23
Pizza Hut #2923 (Bend) 740 NE 3rd St Ste 4 Bend, OR 97701 100 6/13/23
Cafe des Chutes 50 SE Scott Street #22 Bend, OR 97702 95 6/13/23
Rapa Nui Tiki (f) 360 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste 210 Bend, OR 97702 100 6/13/23
Dump City Dumplings (f) 1244 NW Galveston Ave. Bend, OR 97703 90 6/13/23
New York City Sub Shop 740 NE 3rd St Ste #2 Bend, OR 97701 100 6/13/23
Dairy Queen (Empire Ave) 20405 Empire Avenue Bend, OR 97703 86 6/13/23
Cindy's Chinese Garden 1362 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 97 6/13/23
VFW Post #4108 (Deschutes-Redmond) 491 SW Veterans Way Redmond, OR 97756 95 6/13/23
Noi Thai Cuisine (f) 550 NW Franklin Ave Ste 148 Bend, OR 97703 73 6/13/23
Original Pancake House (Bend) 1025 SW Donovan Ave Bend, OR 97702 97 6/13/23
