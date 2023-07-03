restaurant
123RF

Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 6-7 to 6-12-23

Business Street Address Results Date
Mio Sushi Old Mill 375 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste A125 Bend, OR 97702 95 6/7/23
Wonderland Chicken #2 (mob) 42 NW Hawthorne Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/7/23
El Sancho (Century Drive) 133 SW Century Dr Ste 204 Bend, OR 97702 100 6/7/23
Big Ski’s Pierogi (com) 536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/8/23
Dakine Grindz (Maui) (mob) 1142 NW Galveston Avenue Bend, OR 97703 97 6/8/23
Cafe Yumm #100012 (East) 1500 NE Cushing Dr Ste 130 Bend, OR 97701 97 6/8/23
La Quinta Inn (f) 61200 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702 88 6/8/23
Tacos La Catrina (mob) 536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/8/23
Tacos La Catrina (wh) 536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/8/23
Bigfoot Barbecue Co (mob) (enclosed trailer) 536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 6/8/23
Cafe Yumm #100004 (Powerhouse) 325 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste 130 Bend, OR 97702 95 6/8/23
Crave Mini Donuts (mob) 61334 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702 100 6/9/23
Best Western Plus Bend North (f) 20615 Grandview Dr Bend, OR 97701 100 6/9/23
Mimi’s Bagel Deli (mob) 919 NE Franklin Ave Bend, OR 97701 100 6/9/23
Country Coffee Sisters (mob) 425 W Hwy 20 Sisters, OR 97759 97 6/12/23
Don Gabino’s Mexican Grill (f) 304 SE 3rd St Bend, OR 97702 97 6/12/23
Taco Salsa 1365 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703 87 6/12/23
Eben-Ezer Mexican Food (mob) 19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703 92 6/12/23
Yolie’s Central Oregon Burgers (mob) 19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703 82 6/12/23
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.