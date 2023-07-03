Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Every restaurant starts with a score of 100 and points are deducted from there, according to the Deschutes County Health Department. A score of less than 70 results in a "failed to comply" notice being posted on the main entrance.
Food Inspections 6-7 to 6-12-23
Business
Street Address
Results
Date
Mio Sushi Old Mill
375 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste A125 Bend, OR 97702
95
6/7/23
Wonderland Chicken #2 (mob)
42 NW Hawthorne Avenue Bend, OR 97703
100
6/7/23
El Sancho (Century Drive)
133 SW Century Dr Ste 204 Bend, OR 97702
100
6/7/23
Big Ski’s Pierogi (com)
536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703
100
6/8/23
Dakine Grindz (Maui) (mob)
1142 NW Galveston Avenue Bend, OR 97703
97
6/8/23
Cafe Yumm #100012 (East)
1500 NE Cushing Dr Ste 130 Bend, OR 97701
97
6/8/23
La Quinta Inn (f)
61200 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702
88
6/8/23
Tacos La Catrina (mob)
536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703
100
6/8/23
Tacos La Catrina (wh)
536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703
100
6/8/23
Bigfoot Barbecue Co (mob) (enclosed trailer)
536 NW Arizona Avenue Bend, OR 97703
100
6/8/23
Cafe Yumm #100004 (Powerhouse)
325 SW Powerhouse Dr Ste 130 Bend, OR 97702
95
6/8/23
Crave Mini Donuts (mob)
61334 S Hwy 97 Bend, OR 97702
100
6/9/23
Best Western Plus Bend North (f)
20615 Grandview Dr Bend, OR 97701
100
6/9/23
Mimi’s Bagel Deli (mob)
919 NE Franklin Ave Bend, OR 97701
100
6/9/23
Country Coffee Sisters (mob)
425 W Hwy 20 Sisters, OR 97759
97
6/12/23
Don Gabino’s Mexican Grill (f)
304 SE 3rd St Bend, OR 97702
97
6/12/23
Taco Salsa
1365 NW Galveston Ave Bend, OR 97703
87
6/12/23
Eben-Ezer Mexican Food (mob)
19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703
92
6/12/23
Yolie’s Central Oregon Burgers (mob)
19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703
82
6/12/23
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.