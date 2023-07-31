Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Every restaurant starts with a score of 100 and points are deducted from there, according to the Deschutes County Health Department. A score of less than 70 results in a "failed to comply" notice being posted on the main entrance.
Food Inspections 7-6 to 7-11-23
Business
Street Address
Results
Date
Los Langostinos (f) (comm for El Imperio)
3113 S Hwy 97, Ste #300 Redmond, OR 97756
94
7/11/23
Highland Grab & Go
1501 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756
95
7/11/23
Quail Run Golf Course
16725 Northridge Dr La Pine, OR 97739
100
7/11/23
El Imperio Mexican Food (Los Langostinos com)
3113 S Hwy 97 Ste #103 Redmond, OR 97756
97
7/11/23
44 North Tavern
8060 11th St Terrebonne, OR 97760
89
7/10/23
Cascade Lakes Brewpub
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste 100 Bend, OR 97702
91
7/10/23
Northwest Wing Shop (mob)
310 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
92
7/6/23
El Sancho (wh)
50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702
100
7/6/23
New York City Sub Shop (mob)
740 NE 3rd St Ste #2 Bend, OR 97701
100
7/6/23
Sweeteasy Co. (The) (f)
170 W Cascade Avenue Sisters, OR 97759
100
7/6/23
El Sancho (mob)
50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702
95
7/6/23
TOTS! (truck) (mob) (events only) (1/2 black 1/2 white)
Events Only Bend, OR 97701
97
7/6/23
Redpoint Climbers Supply
8222 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760
90
7/6/23
Domino's Pizza (Bend)
235 SE Yew Ave Bend, OR 97702
100
7/6/23
Acme Hot Dog Co. Truck (mob)
Mobile Bend, OR 97701
100
7/6/23
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.