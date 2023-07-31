restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 7-6 to 7-11-23

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
Los Langostinos (f) (comm for El Imperio) 3113 S Hwy 97, Ste #300 Redmond, OR 97756 94 7/11/23
Highland Grab & Go 1501 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/11/23
Quail Run Golf Course 16725 Northridge Dr La Pine, OR 97739 100 7/11/23
El Imperio Mexican Food (Los Langostinos com) 3113 S Hwy 97 Ste #103 Redmond, OR 97756 97 7/11/23
44 North Tavern 8060 11th St Terrebonne, OR 97760 89 7/10/23
Cascade Lakes Brewpub 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste 100 Bend, OR 97702 91 7/10/23
Northwest Wing Shop (mob) 310 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702 92 7/6/23
El Sancho (wh) 50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702 100 7/6/23
New York City Sub Shop (mob) 740 NE 3rd St Ste #2 Bend, OR 97701 100 7/6/23
Sweeteasy Co. (The) (f) 170 W Cascade Avenue Sisters, OR 97759 100 7/6/23
El Sancho (mob) 50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702 95 7/6/23
TOTS! (truck) (mob) (events only) (1/2 black 1/2 white) Events Only Bend, OR 97701 97 7/6/23
Redpoint Climbers Supply 8222 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760 90 7/6/23
Domino's Pizza (Bend) 235 SE Yew Ave Bend, OR 97702 100 7/6/23
Acme Hot Dog Co. Truck (mob) Mobile Bend, OR 97701 100 7/6/23
