Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Food Inspections 7-18 to 7-27-23
|Business
|Street Address
|Results
|Date
|Himalayan Bites (mob)
|1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
|94
|7/27/23
|Curb-b-q (mob)
|1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
|89
|7/27/23
|Honey & Pine Coffee Co (Bend) (mob)
|1095 SE Division St Bend, OR 97702
|100
|7/27/23
|Himalayan Bites (wh)
|1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
|100
|7/27/23
|Roux (mob)
|827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|92
|7/26/23
|Roux (com)
|704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/26/23
|Tacos El Jefe (mob)
|20795 NE HIgh Desert Lane Bend, OR 97701
|95
|7/26/23
|Tetrafunk (mob) (e)
|19800 Pacific Heights Rd Bend, OR 97703
|89
|7/26/23
|Billy's Cafe
|1242 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|89
|7/26/23
|Country Coffee Tumalo (wh)
|64653 Bruce Ave Bend, OR 97703
|100
|7/25/23
|Shave Ice Hut (mob)
|19860 7th St Bend, OR 97703
|77
|7/25/23
|Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 (L)
|566 SW Mill View Way Bend, OR 97702
|100
|7/25/23
|Bethlehem Inn Redmond (e)
|517 NW Birch Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/25/23
|East Lake Resort / Blue Duck Grill
|22430 Paulina Lake Rd La Pine, OR 97739
|100
|7/25/23
|Cup-ortunity Coffee (mob) (e)
|3294 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|92
|7/25/23
|Abby's Legendary Pizza (Redmond)
|1938 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|90
|7/25/23
|Burger King #5868 (Redmond)
|1512 SW Odem Medo Rd Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/25/23
|Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
|803 SW Industrial Way Ste 202 Bend, OR 97702
|95
|7/25/23
|Handel's Homemade Ice Cream (f)
|61165 S Hwy 97, Suite 40 Bend, OR 97702
|97
|7/24/23
|Jersey Boys Pizzeria
|527 NW Elm Ave Ste 1 Redmond, OR 97756
|90
|7/24/23
|Corndog Co of Central Oregon #2 (The) (mob)
|1619 SW Odem Medo Way Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/24/23
|Just Cut Organic Juice Bar
|412 SW Evergreen Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
|91
|7/24/23
|Bigfoot Barbecue (mob) (events only) (open-air trailer)
|18575 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
|100
|7/24/23
|Panda Express (South Bend)
|61165 S Hwy 97, Ste 10 Bend, OR 97702
|97
|7/24/23
|Nonna's Cucina (mob)
|404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/21/23
|Bai Tong on Wheels by Noi Thai Cuisine (mob)
|404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|7/21/23
|Sonic Drive-in #6046 (Redmond)
|500 NW Oak Tree Ln Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|7/20/23
|Sunriver Peak Food Truck (mob)
|17600 Center Dr Sunriver, OR 97707
|95
|7/20/23
|Pappys Pizzeria (Redmond)
|1655 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|7/20/23
|Vic's Bar and Grill
|16980 Burgess Rd La Pine, OR 97739
|100
|7/20/23
|Red Beard Barbecue (mob)
|827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|7/20/23
|Diego's Spirited Kitchen
|447 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|90
|7/19/23
|INDODADDY (mob)
|61256 SE King Jeroboam Ave Bend, OR 97702
|100
|7/19/23
|JJ Coffee Co North (mob)
|20525 Cooley Drive Bend, OR 97703
|97
|7/19/23
|Eben-Ezer Mexican Food (mob)
|19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703
|84
|7/19/23
|Dutch Bros Coffee (SW Highland) (f)
|1501 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|91
|7/19/23
|Wagyu Burger Joint (mob)
|1177 SE 9th Street Bend, OR 97702
|94
|7/19/23
|Zeke's Takeout (f)
|110 W Cascade Ave, Suite B Sisters, OR 97759
|100
|7/18/23
|Rockhard (L)
|9297 NE Crooked River Dr Terrebonne, OR 97760
|94
|7/18/23
|Shaka Shave Ice II (mob)
|50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702
|94
|7/18/23
|Belfry (The)
|302 E Main Ave Sisters, OR 97759
|100
|7/18/23
|Pour House Grill (S Hwy 97)
|61276 S Hwy 97, Ste 140 Bend, OR 97702
|92
|7/18/23
|Angelines Bakery
|121 W Main St Sisters, OR 97759
|94
|7/18/23
|R Spot
|101 W Main Ave Sisters, OR 97759
|97
|7/18/23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.