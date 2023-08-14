restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 7-18 to 7-27-23

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
Himalayan Bites (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 94 7/27/23
Curb-b-q (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 89 7/27/23
Honey & Pine Coffee Co (Bend) (mob) 1095 SE Division St Bend, OR 97702 100 7/27/23
Himalayan Bites (wh) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/27/23
Roux (mob) 827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756 92 7/26/23
Roux (com) 704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/26/23
Tacos El Jefe (mob) 20795 NE HIgh Desert Lane Bend, OR 97701 95 7/26/23
Tetrafunk (mob) (e) 19800 Pacific Heights Rd Bend, OR 97703 89 7/26/23
Billy's Cafe 1242 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756 89 7/26/23
Country Coffee Tumalo (wh) 64653 Bruce Ave Bend, OR 97703 100 7/25/23
Shave Ice Hut (mob) 19860 7th St Bend, OR 97703 77 7/25/23
Crosscut Warming Hut No. 5 (L) 566 SW Mill View Way Bend, OR 97702 100 7/25/23
Bethlehem Inn Redmond (e) 517 NW Birch Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/25/23
East Lake Resort / Blue Duck Grill 22430 Paulina Lake Rd La Pine, OR 97739 100 7/25/23
Cup-ortunity Coffee (mob) (e) 3294 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 92 7/25/23
Abby's Legendary Pizza (Redmond) 1938 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 90 7/25/23
Burger King #5868 (Redmond) 1512 SW Odem Medo Rd Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/25/23
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie 803 SW Industrial Way Ste 202 Bend, OR 97702 95 7/25/23
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream (f) 61165 S Hwy 97, Suite 40 Bend, OR 97702 97 7/24/23
Jersey Boys Pizzeria 527 NW Elm Ave Ste 1 Redmond, OR 97756 90 7/24/23
Corndog Co of Central Oregon #2 (The) (mob) 1619 SW Odem Medo Way Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/24/23
Just Cut Organic Juice Bar 412 SW Evergreen Avenue Redmond, OR 97756 91 7/24/23
Bigfoot Barbecue (mob) (events only) (open-air trailer) 18575 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702 100 7/24/23
Panda Express (South Bend) 61165 S Hwy 97, Ste 10 Bend, OR 97702 97 7/24/23
Nonna's Cucina (mob) 404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/21/23
Bai Tong on Wheels by Noi Thai Cuisine (mob) 404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756 100 7/21/23
Sonic Drive-in #6046 (Redmond) 500 NW Oak Tree Ln Redmond, OR 97756 97 7/20/23
Sunriver Peak Food Truck (mob) 17600 Center Dr Sunriver, OR 97707 95 7/20/23
Pappys Pizzeria (Redmond) 1655 NW 6th Street Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/20/23
Vic's Bar and Grill 16980 Burgess Rd La Pine, OR 97739 100 7/20/23
Red Beard Barbecue (mob) 827 SW Glacier Ave Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/20/23
Diego's Spirited Kitchen 447 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 90 7/19/23
INDODADDY (mob) 61256 SE King Jeroboam Ave Bend, OR 97702 100 7/19/23
JJ Coffee Co North (mob) 20525 Cooley Drive Bend, OR 97703 97 7/19/23
Eben-Ezer Mexican Food (mob) 19855 8th Street Bend, OR 97703 84 7/19/23
Dutch Bros Coffee (SW Highland) (f) 1501 SW Highland Ave Redmond, OR 97756 91 7/19/23
Wagyu Burger Joint (mob) 1177 SE 9th Street Bend, OR 97702 94 7/19/23
Zeke's Takeout (f) 110 W Cascade Ave, Suite B Sisters, OR 97759 100 7/18/23
Rockhard (L) 9297 NE Crooked River Dr Terrebonne, OR 97760 94 7/18/23
Shaka Shave Ice II (mob) 50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702 94 7/18/23
Belfry (The) 302 E Main Ave Sisters, OR 97759 100 7/18/23
Pour House Grill (S Hwy 97) 61276 S Hwy 97, Ste 140 Bend, OR 97702 92 7/18/23
Angelines Bakery 121 W Main St Sisters, OR 97759 94 7/18/23
R Spot 101 W Main Ave Sisters, OR 97759 97 7/18/23
