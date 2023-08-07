restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 7-12 to 7-17-23

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
E Bargrill (f) 314 SW 5th St Redmond, OR 97756 82 7/17/23
Pump House Bar and Grill 8320 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760 92 7/17/23
Hola Restaurant 2670 NE Hwy 20 Ste 710 Bend, OR 97701 84 7/17/23
Base Camp Grill 17355 Spring River Rd Sunriver, OR 97707 100 7/17/23
Brewed Awakenings 57100 Beaver Dr Bldg 2 Sunriver, OR 97707 89 7/17/23
Tamales el Guero (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
Southern Accent #2 (mob) 1738 SE Riviera Drive Bend, OR 97702 97 7/13/23
Hub City Bar & Grill (f) 2498 S Hwy 97, Ste E Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/13/23
Black Butte Ranch Roberts Pub 13020 Hawks Beard Rd Black Butte Ranch, OR 97759 90 7/13/23
Tamales el Guero (wh) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
Bleu Rooster (The) (wh) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
Bleu Rooster 2.0 (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
Philly Style Too (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
American Legion Post 44 (comm for kooki) 704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756 85 7/13/23
Sweet Retreat Scoop-N-Sip The (mob) 26030 Boulderfield Avenue Bend, OR 97701 100 7/13/23
Dippin' Dots Road Dot Two (truck)(mob) (Events Only) 60047 Minnetonka Ln Bend, OR 97702 100 7/13/23
Kook'i (American Legion com) 704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756 95 7/13/23
Lifty's Bar, Grill & Sandbox 1787 SW Chandler Avenue Bend, OR 97702 97 7/12/23
