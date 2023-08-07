Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Every restaurant starts with a score of 100 and points are deducted from there, according to the Deschutes County Health Department. A score of less than 70 results in a "failed to comply" notice being posted on the main entrance.
Food Inspections 7-12 to 7-17-23
Business
Street Address
Results
Date
E Bargrill (f)
314 SW 5th St Redmond, OR 97756
82
7/17/23
Pump House Bar and Grill
8320 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760
92
7/17/23
Hola Restaurant
2670 NE Hwy 20 Ste 710 Bend, OR 97701
84
7/17/23
Base Camp Grill
17355 Spring River Rd Sunriver, OR 97707
100
7/17/23
Brewed Awakenings
57100 Beaver Dr Bldg 2 Sunriver, OR 97707
89
7/17/23
Tamales el Guero (mob)
1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
Southern Accent #2 (mob)
1738 SE Riviera Drive Bend, OR 97702
97
7/13/23
Hub City Bar & Grill (f)
2498 S Hwy 97, Ste E Redmond, OR 97756
95
7/13/23
Black Butte Ranch Roberts Pub
13020 Hawks Beard Rd Black Butte Ranch, OR 97759
90
7/13/23
Tamales el Guero (wh)
1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
Bleu Rooster (The) (wh)
1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
Bleu Rooster 2.0 (mob)
1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
Philly Style Too (mob)
1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
American Legion Post 44 (comm for kooki)
704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756
85
7/13/23
Sweet Retreat Scoop-N-Sip The (mob)
26030 Boulderfield Avenue Bend, OR 97701
100
7/13/23
Dippin' Dots Road Dot Two (truck)(mob) (Events Only)
60047 Minnetonka Ln Bend, OR 97702
100
7/13/23
Kook'i (American Legion com)
704 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756
95
7/13/23
Lifty's Bar, Grill & Sandbox
1787 SW Chandler Avenue Bend, OR 97702
97
7/12/23
