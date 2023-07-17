Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Food Inspections 6-20 to 6-29-23
|Business
|Street Address
|Results
|Date
|Bogeys Burgers (Redmond)
|655 NW Greenwood Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|94
|6/29/23
|Best Western Premier Peppertree Inn at Bend (f)
|1082 SW Yates Dr., Ste 100 Bend, OR 97702
|89
|6/29/23
|Rimrock Taphouse
|845 SW 17th St Ste 301 Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|6/29/23
|Waypoint Hotel (f)
|1415 NE 3rd St Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/29/23
|Regios Cafe
|1154 NW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|6/29/23
|Silver Moon Brewing
|24 NW Greenwood Ave Bend, OR 97703
|84
|6/28/23
|Fold Restaurant (The)
|57100 Beaver Dr, Bldg 18 Sunriver, OR 97707
|87
|6/28/23
|Best Western Ponderosa Lodge (f)
|500 W Hwy 20 Sisters, OR 97759
|95
|6/27/23
|El Imperio Mexican Food (mob)
|245 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/27/23
|Richard's Sliders (mob)
|245 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/27/23
|Chick-Fil-A
|20508 Robal Lane Bend, OR 97701
|92
|6/27/23
|Brother Jons Alehouse
|1051 NW Bond St Ste 100 Bend, OR 97703
|92
|6/27/23
|Redmond Dairy Queen
|2542 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/27/23
|Hideaway Tavern (The) Redmond
|507 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756
|78
|6/27/23
|Crux Fermentation Project
|50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702
|90
|6/27/23
|Taste Of Thailand (A) (mob)
|696 NE Greenwood Ave Bend, OR 97701
|94
|6/27/23
|Rush's Squares (mob)
|1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
|97
|6/27/23
|Shepherd's House Ministries (e)
|1854 NE Division St Bend, OR 97701
|92
|6/26/23
|Mt Bachelor Caldera / Clearing Rock
|13000 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
|84
|6/26/23
|Pho House Vietnamese Restaurant
|1604 S Hwy 97 Ste 9 Redmond, OR 97756
|89
|6/26/23
|New York City Sub Shop (Redmond)
|946 SW Veterans Way Redmond, OR 97756
|89
|6/26/23
|Carls Jr #8057 (Redmond)
|2905 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/26/23
|Bob, The #2 (mob)
|Mobile Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/24/23
|Best Western Newberry Station
|16515 Reed Rd La Pine, OR 97739
|97
|6/23/23
|Hot Potato (The) (Blacksmith com)
|308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|6/22/23
|Cream of the Crop (com)
|915 NW Wall St Bend, OR 97703
|100
|6/22/23
|Fries A La Carte (com)
|2221 NE 3rd Street Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/22/23
|Farmer's Deli (com)
|915 NW Wall St Bend, OR 97703
|100
|6/22/23
|Country Inn and Suites by Radisson (f)
|62065 27th St Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/22/23
|Sally's Wok (wh)
|404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/22/23
|Barrio (wh)
|1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
|100
|6/22/23
|Botanas El Paraiso (mob)
|308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/22/23
|Home Slice Tavern Style Pizza (mob)
|308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/22/23
|Elk Lake Resort Restaurant
|60000 Cascade Lakes Hwy Bend, OR 97702
|95
|6/21/23
|St Charles Medical Center (Redmond)
|1253 NW Canal Blvd Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/21/23
|Reef Shark (f)
|57250 Overlook Road Sunriver, OR 97707
|97
|6/20/23
|Spoons (f)
|473 E Hood Ave Sisters, OR 97759
|92
|6/20/23
|Subway (La Pine)
|16509 Reed Rd La Pine, OR 97739
|94
|6/20/23
|Avalon Aeropub & C-stores
|2522 SE Jesse Butler Cir Ste 16 Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/20/23
|Philadelphia's Steaks & Hoagies (f)
|273 E Hood Ave Sisters, OR 97759
|87
|6/20/23
|Original Pancake House (Redmond)
|3030 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|6/20/23
|Timbers Bar And Grill (North)
|3315 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|6/20/23
