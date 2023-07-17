restaurant
Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 6-20 to 6-29-23

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
Bogeys Burgers (Redmond) 655 NW Greenwood Ave Redmond, OR 97756 94 6/29/23
Best Western Premier Peppertree Inn at Bend (f) 1082 SW Yates Dr., Ste 100 Bend, OR 97702 89 6/29/23
Rimrock Taphouse 845 SW 17th St Ste 301 Redmond, OR 97756 97 6/29/23
Waypoint Hotel (f) 1415 NE 3rd St Bend, OR 97701 100 6/29/23
Regios Cafe 1154 NW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 95 6/29/23
Silver Moon Brewing 24 NW Greenwood Ave Bend, OR 97703 84 6/28/23
Fold Restaurant (The) 57100 Beaver Dr, Bldg 18 Sunriver, OR 97707 87 6/28/23
Best Western Ponderosa Lodge (f) 500 W Hwy 20 Sisters, OR 97759 95 6/27/23
El Imperio Mexican Food (mob) 245 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/27/23
Richard's Sliders (mob) 245 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/27/23
Chick-Fil-A 20508 Robal Lane Bend, OR 97701 92 6/27/23
Brother Jons Alehouse 1051 NW Bond St Ste 100 Bend, OR 97703 92 6/27/23
Redmond Dairy Queen 2542 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/27/23
Hideaway Tavern (The) Redmond 507 SW 8th St Redmond, OR 97756 78 6/27/23
Crux Fermentation Project 50 SW Division St Bend, OR 97702 90 6/27/23
Taste Of Thailand (A) (mob) 696 NE Greenwood Ave Bend, OR 97701 94 6/27/23
Rush's Squares (mob) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 97 6/27/23
Shepherd's House Ministries (e) 1854 NE Division St Bend, OR 97701 92 6/26/23
Mt Bachelor Caldera / Clearing Rock 13000 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702 84 6/26/23
Pho House Vietnamese Restaurant 1604 S Hwy 97 Ste 9 Redmond, OR 97756 89 6/26/23
New York City Sub Shop (Redmond) 946 SW Veterans Way Redmond, OR 97756 89 6/26/23
Carls Jr #8057 (Redmond) 2905 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/26/23
Bob, The #2 (mob) Mobile Bend, OR 97701 100 6/24/23
Best Western Newberry Station 16515 Reed Rd La Pine, OR 97739 97 6/23/23
Hot Potato (The) (Blacksmith com) 308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756 95 6/22/23
Cream of the Crop (com) 915 NW Wall St Bend, OR 97703 100 6/22/23
Fries A La Carte (com) 2221 NE 3rd Street Bend, OR 97701 100 6/22/23
Farmer's Deli (com) 915 NW Wall St Bend, OR 97703 100 6/22/23
Country Inn and Suites by Radisson (f) 62065 27th St Bend, OR 97701 100 6/22/23
Sally's Wok (wh) 404 SW Forest Avenue Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/22/23
Barrio (wh) 1424 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701 100 6/22/23
Botanas El Paraiso (mob) 308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/22/23
Home Slice Tavern Style Pizza (mob) 308 SW Evergreen Ave Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/22/23
Elk Lake Resort Restaurant 60000 Cascade Lakes Hwy Bend, OR 97702 95 6/21/23
St Charles Medical Center (Redmond) 1253 NW Canal Blvd Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/21/23
Reef Shark (f) 57250 Overlook Road Sunriver, OR 97707 97 6/20/23
Spoons (f) 473 E Hood Ave Sisters, OR 97759 92 6/20/23
Subway (La Pine) 16509 Reed Rd La Pine, OR 97739 94 6/20/23
Avalon Aeropub & C-stores 2522 SE Jesse Butler Cir Ste 16 Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/20/23
Philadelphia's Steaks & Hoagies (f) 273 E Hood Ave Sisters, OR 97759 87 6/20/23
Original Pancake House (Redmond) 3030 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 97 6/20/23
Timbers Bar And Grill (North) 3315 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 100 6/20/23
