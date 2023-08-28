Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.
Food Inspections 8-1 to 8-10-23
|Business
|Street Address
|Results
|Date
|Blind Tiger Pizza
|2294 NW Summerhill Dr Bend, OR 97701
|100
|8/10/23
|Terrebonne Depot
|400 NW Smith Rock Way Terrebonne, OR 97760
|100
|8/10/23
|Baldys Bbq (Hwy 20)
|2670 NE Hwy 20 Ste 720 Bend, OR 97701
|97
|8/10/23
|Chao Lay (f)
|1462 NE Cushing Dr Ste 140 Bend, OR 97701
|89
|8/10/23
|Old Ironwood Taps (mob)
|42 NW Hawthorne Avenue Bend, OR 97703
|100
|8/10/23
|Jimmy John's
|1400 SW Canal Blvd Ste 102 Redmond, OR 97756
|95
|8/10/23
|Aerie Cafe
|1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|8/9/23
|Terrebonne Coffee Wagon (mob)
|8375 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760
|95
|8/9/23
|Starbucks #19821 (SW Canal)
|1400 SW Canal Blvd Ste 101 Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|8/9/23
|Smith Rock Coffee Roasters
|106 SE Evergreen Ave, Ste B Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|8/9/23
|Family Kitchen (The) (e)
|231 NW Idaho Ave Bend, OR 97703
|95
|8/9/23
|River Run Lodge
|1730 Blue Heron Drive Redmond, OR 97756
|89
|8/9/23
|Paulina Lake Lodge Restaurant
|22440 Paulina Lake Rd La Pine, OR 97739
|97
|8/9/23
|Java Rock Espresso (mob)
|925 Central Ave Terrebonne, OR 97760
|75
|8/9/23
|Sisters Coffee Company (f)
|273 W Hood Avenue Sisters, OR 97759
|92
|8/8/23
|Manzanita Grill 2 (mob)
|1125 NE 2nd St Bend, OR 97701
|97
|8/8/23
|Manzanita Grill (com)
|1125 NE 2nd St Bend, OR 97701
|100
|8/8/23
|Honey & Pine Coffee Co (Bend) (com)
|1095 SE Division St Bend, OR 97702
|100
|8/8/23
|Luckey's Woodsman (com)
|70 SW Century Drive Ste 100-464 Bend, OR 97702
|100
|8/8/23
|Luckey's Woodsman (mob)
|70 SW Century Drive Ste 100-464 Bend, OR 97702
|100
|8/8/23
|Greenside Cafe (f)
|8300 Coopers Hawk Dr Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|8/7/23
|Eagle Crest - Resort Course Golf Club
|1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756
|94
|8/7/23
|Eagle Crest Conference Center
|1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756
|90
|8/7/23
|Turtle Island Coffee
|180 NW Oregon Ave Bend, OR 97703
|90
|8/7/23
|Loco Place (f)
|1106 SW Highland Avenue Redmond, OR 97756
|91
|8/3/23
|Dippin' Dots Road Dot One (trailer) (events only) (mob)
|60047 Minnetonka Ln Bend, OR 97702
|100
|8/2/23
|Tumble Inn Tavern
|631 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756
|100
|8/1/23
|Christies Kitchen
|614 NW Cedar Ave Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|8/1/23
|Goldie's Delicious (mob)
|19745 Baker Rd Bend, OR 97702
|92
|8/1/23
|Brown Owl (The) (mob)
|550 SW Industrial Way Ste 120 Bend, OR 97702
|92
|8/1/23
|McDonalds #7592 (Rdm - S Hwy 97)
|2456 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756
|97
|8/1/23
|Mt Bachelor Ski Resort Commissary Kitchen
|13000 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
|100
|8/1/23
|Roundabout Books
|900 NW Mt Washington Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97703
|97
|8/1/23
|Spork
|937 NW Newport Ave Ste 120 Bend, OR 97703
|95
|8/1/23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.