Restaurants and food carts are inspected at least twice a year by Deschutes County Health Department employees. Inspectors look for risk factors that could increase the potential for food borne illness, such as sanitation and cleanliness, hand washing and hygiene, time and temperature control for potentially hazardous foods and cross-contamination.

Food Inspections 8-1 to 8-10-23

﻿Business Street Address Results Date
Blind Tiger Pizza 2294 NW Summerhill Dr Bend, OR 97701 100 8/10/23
Terrebonne Depot 400 NW Smith Rock Way Terrebonne, OR 97760 100 8/10/23
Baldys Bbq (Hwy 20) 2670 NE Hwy 20 Ste 720 Bend, OR 97701 97 8/10/23
Chao Lay (f) 1462 NE Cushing Dr Ste 140 Bend, OR 97701 89 8/10/23
Old Ironwood Taps (mob) 42 NW Hawthorne Avenue Bend, OR 97703 100 8/10/23
Jimmy John's 1400 SW Canal Blvd Ste 102 Redmond, OR 97756 95 8/10/23
Aerie Cafe 1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756 100 8/9/23
Terrebonne Coffee Wagon (mob) 8375 N Hwy 97 Terrebonne, OR 97760 95 8/9/23
Starbucks #19821 (SW Canal) 1400 SW Canal Blvd Ste 101 Redmond, OR 97756 97 8/9/23
Smith Rock Coffee Roasters 106 SE Evergreen Ave, Ste B Redmond, OR 97756 100 8/9/23
Family Kitchen (The) (e) 231 NW Idaho Ave Bend, OR 97703 95 8/9/23
River Run Lodge 1730 Blue Heron Drive Redmond, OR 97756 89 8/9/23
Paulina Lake Lodge Restaurant 22440 Paulina Lake Rd La Pine, OR 97739 97 8/9/23
Java Rock Espresso (mob) 925 Central Ave Terrebonne, OR 97760 75 8/9/23
Sisters Coffee Company (f) 273 W Hood Avenue Sisters, OR 97759 92 8/8/23
Manzanita Grill 2 (mob) 1125 NE 2nd St Bend, OR 97701 97 8/8/23
Manzanita Grill (com) 1125 NE 2nd St Bend, OR 97701 100 8/8/23
Honey & Pine Coffee Co (Bend) (com) 1095 SE Division St Bend, OR 97702 100 8/8/23
Luckey's Woodsman (com) 70 SW Century Drive Ste 100-464 Bend, OR 97702 100 8/8/23
Luckey's Woodsman (mob) 70 SW Century Drive Ste 100-464 Bend, OR 97702 100 8/8/23
Greenside Cafe (f) 8300 Coopers Hawk Dr Redmond, OR 97756 97 8/7/23
Eagle Crest - Resort Course Golf Club 1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756 94 8/7/23
Eagle Crest Conference Center 1522 Cline Falls Hwy Redmond, OR 97756 90 8/7/23
Turtle Island Coffee 180 NW Oregon Ave Bend, OR 97703 90 8/7/23
Loco Place (f) 1106 SW Highland Avenue Redmond, OR 97756 91 8/3/23
Dippin' Dots Road Dot One (trailer) (events only) (mob) 60047 Minnetonka Ln Bend, OR 97702 100 8/2/23
Tumble Inn Tavern 631 SW 6th St Redmond, OR 97756 100 8/1/23
Christies Kitchen 614 NW Cedar Ave Redmond, OR 97756 97 8/1/23
Goldie's Delicious (mob) 19745 Baker Rd Bend, OR 97702 92 8/1/23
Brown Owl (The) (mob) 550 SW Industrial Way Ste 120 Bend, OR 97702 92 8/1/23
McDonalds #7592 (Rdm - S Hwy 97) 2456 S Hwy 97 Redmond, OR 97756 97 8/1/23
Mt Bachelor Ski Resort Commissary Kitchen 13000 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702 100 8/1/23
Roundabout Books 900 NW Mt Washington Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97703 97 8/1/23
Spork 937 NW Newport Ave Ste 120 Bend, OR 97703 95 8/1/23
