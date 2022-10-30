Wednesday, Nov. 2: At 10 a.m., the Technical Advisory Committee for the Metropolitan Planning Organization will discuss the allocation of funds to various projects from greenhouse gas emission reduction to possible bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Bend City Council will discuss a new draft of their houseless response code, formerly known as the "unsanctioned camping code." At the same meeting, councilors could approve a change to the municipal code that would allow fee exemptions for developers who build childcare facilities or deed-restricted affordable housing, efforts to address Bend's housing crisis.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the the Deschutes County Commission could approve $1.5 million worth of new vehicles for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, over 37 acres of new land for the Bend Park & Recreation District in southeast Bend and American Rescue Plan Act funds to a student mentorship program in La Pine.
Other
Ballots for the 2022 general election should be submitted or postmarked by Tuesday Nov. 8. The Deschutes County Clerk's website lists locations where voters can drop off their ballots.
