A Forest Grove woman says the United States deserted her and her husband by not taking them home while evacuating hundreds of other Americans from a cruise ship quarantined in Japan since Feb. 5 with a major coronavirus outbreak.
“All right people,” Rebecca Frasure wrote Monday in an email to the U.S. Embassy in Japan. “Enough is enough! I know you evacuated most Americans last night, but you ABANDONED the rest of us here with nowhere to go!”
Frasure, 35, was on the ship Diamond Princess when she tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. The disease has killed more than 1,000 and infected more than 73,000, mostly in China.
Since the diagnosis, Frasure has been at a Tokyo hospital while her husband, Kent, has remained on the ship. Other than a rare, light cough, she’s showed no symptoms.
The U.S. government offered to fly Americans on the Diamond Princess to military bases for further quarantine, but Rebecca Frasure said the embassy in Tokyo told her in an email she couldn’t be one of them because she was sick. Kent Frasure decided to stay with the rest of the people left on the ship to be near his wife.
Then, she found out that 14 coronavirus-infected Americans were among those evacuated, even though only healthy people were supposed to leave. The sick passengers were allowed to board planes back to the U.S. because they had no symptoms, the U.S. State Department said. They were kept isolated on the flight.
All of the passengers are now going through a 14-day quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in California and Lackland Air Force base in Texas.
Rebecca Frasure, meanwhile, will be at the hospital until at least Friday, she said. That’s because she needs to have two back-to-back negative tests for coronavirus, and those are scheduled for the end of the week.
In a video she posted Monday on Facebook, Frasure unleashed her frustration with American officials.
“The U.S. government needs to come back and bring us home,” she said.
The last she heard, the U.S. won’t be sending another charter plane to pick up Americans until March 4.
“There’s a way to do it,” she said in the video. “And they need to figure out.”
Other updates
Russia will temporarily ban Chinese nationals from entering the country due to the virus outbreak, Russian authorities said Tuesday. Russia has three confirmed cases. Earlier this month, the prime minister said Russia might start deporting the foreigners infected with the virus.
In the meantime, Germany is sending a second shipment of medical aid supplies to China to help the Asian giant fight the coronavirus epidemic. Europe has had one virus death among its 47 confirmed cases, an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Paris who was initially turned away by two French hospitals.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday the outbreak poses “a very dangerous situation” for the world but “is not out of control.” He said his greatest worry was a spread of the virus to areas with “less capacity in their health service,” particularly some African countries. Egypt recently reported its first case of the virus, raising fears of its spread to the continent.
Another prominent death was reported in China: Liu Zhiming. As the mysterious new virus enveloped central China’s Wuhan early this year, Liu mobilized all the resources of his hospital in the city’s Wuchang district to deal with the thousands of sick people arriving daily, threatening to overwhelm the local health care system. That dedication appears to have cost him his life, with Wuhan’s health bureau announcing Tuesday he became infected and died despite “all-out” attempts to save him. Liu is at least the seventh health worker to die of the virus, which has sickened more than 1,700 doctors and nurses. Wuhan and its surrounding cities in Hubei province have accounted for the vast majority of infections and deaths.
Death toll: China on Tuesday reported at least 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths. That raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total number of confirmed cases to 72,436.
