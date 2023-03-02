Bend is known for its outdoor sports, but Caldera High School ninth grader Biancha Emery participates in a sport that’s more extreme than most. A skeleton racer, she regularly speeds face-down head-first on icy tracks at astonishing speeds. This week, she’s competing in South Korea with 75 other teenagers from 25 different countries.

Emery has been in South Korea for three weeks to race and train for, ultimately, the Winter World Youth Olympics next year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: narellanosummer@bendbulletin.com, 541-383-0325

Tags

Reporter

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.