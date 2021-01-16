A third inmate has died at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras after testing positive for COVID-19.
The man, who was not identified by the Oregon Department of Corrections, died Saturday. He was described as being between the ages of 55 and 65. He is the 28th inmate to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for the virus.
The first COVID-19-related death at Deer Ridge was reported Dec. 9, when a man, between the ages of 75 and 85, died. The second death was reported Dec. 18, when a man, between the ages of 55 and 65, died.
The first case of COVID-19 was identified at the prison Nov. 13. As of last month, Deer Ridge is housing about 675 inmates.
