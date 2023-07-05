Featuring six exclusively-painted bottles concealed in a statewide treasure hunt, the third Hidden Bottle Hunt is underway.
Like last year, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative has bottles hidden in six different geographic zones across Oregon. Bottles are hidden in public parks or trails.
For the last two years, a bottle has been found in Bend, but there is no guarantee that one will be found here again, said Eric Chambers, the vice president of strategy and outreach for the recycling cooperative.
Bend falls under Zone 4, which includes Jefferson, Crook, Deschutes and Harney counties. Zones were created based on regions where the cooperative and BottleDrop conduct statewide container redemption operations, and are outlined in the map on the website.
Since the map was not created based on exact county lines, Chambers encourages Bend residents to consider the closest parts of Zone 2, 3, and even 5 when analyzing clues in addition to Zone 4.
The first clue was released on the recycling cooperative website on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Clues will continue to be announced at 10 a.m. every day until Sunday — or until every bottle has been found.
Anyone who finds a bottle will be able to direct a $1,000 donation to the “BottleDrop Give” nonprofit of their choice.
Inspired by Oregon’s state flag, this year’s blue-and-gold design for hidden bottles was illustrated by a custom automotive painter based in Portland.
According to Chambers, the painter roughened up the glass surface of each bottle, sprayed adhesive and then applied automotive paint to create the designs. Bottles will be covered in a burlap sack to protect them until found.
The recycling cooperative launched the hunt in 2021 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bottle Bill, the first of its kind in the country. The bill was passed in 1972 to minimize litter along Oregon’s beaches, parks, highways and other public areas to promote conservation and preserve the state’s natural beauty. This year marks 52 years since the bill was passed.
In 2021, a bottle was found in Drake Park by a Bend resident, who chose to donate the $1,000 to Street Dog Hero, a nonprofit dog rescue organization. Last year, a bottle was found in Hollinshead Park, and the money was donated to the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, a group dedicated to protecting and restoring the upper Deschutes River.
“It’s a great opportunity to support organizations that are near and dear to Bend residents’ hearts,” Chambers said.
Last year, the treasure hunt saw 9,000 participants. This year, Chambers anticipates at least 13,000 people competing in the bottle hunt.
Visit the website, https://bottledrop.com/hunt/#signup, to sign up for reminders and clues. All you need to enter is your name, email, and the county you reside in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.