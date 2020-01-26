In the past two years, Oregon’s statewide high school graduation rate has risen a bit more than 3 percentage points, hitting 80 % in 2019.
It was a significant improvement for Oregon, which has had one of the lowest graduation rates in the nation.
Here are the 15 high schools that had the highest graduation rates in the state in 2019.
Note: Magnet schools and schools with fewer than 100 students in the class of 2019 are not included on the list.
1. West Linn High School. 99%
2. (tie). West Albany High School. 98%
2. (tie). Henley High School, Klamath County. 98%
2. (tie). Sherwood High School, 98%.
5. Lakeridge High School, Lake Oswego 96%
6. (tie). Wilsonville High School. 95%
6. (tie.) Crook County High School, Prineville. 95%
6. (tie). Scappoose High. 95%
9. (tie). Tualatin High 94%
9. (tie). Cascade High, Turner. 94%
9. (tie). Grant High School, Portland. 94%
9. (tie). Clackamas High School. 94%
9. (tie). Lake Oswego High School. 94%
14. Lincoln High School, Portland. 93%
14. Sprague High School, Salem. 93%
