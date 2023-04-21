Seth Koch

Seth Koch was 18 when he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Deschutes County Circuit Court in August 2003. He was convicted of killing Barbara Thomas, beating her with wine bottles before shooting her with a hunting rifle. Two decades later, Koch appeared before the Oregon parole board seeking his release.

 Bulletin file

Seth Koch was 15 when he beat a woman with empty wine bottles before fatally shooting her with a hunting rifle. For his role as one of the infamous Redmond 5 killers, Koch was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

But on Thursday, two decades after he was sentenced for killing Barbara Thomas, Koch appeared before the state parole board seeking his release.

