With a new mayor and mayor pro tem, the Bend City Council will now embark on a fast-paced process to fill two vacancies.
On Wednesday, now-former Mayor Sally Russell and Councilor Rita Schenkelberg resigned each of their spots on the council.
The council was visibly emotional as both Russell and Schenkelberg gave departing remarks, and were thanked for their service.
In her final remarks, Russell called her experience on council exhausting but rewarding, and stood by her actions she has taken in the last two decades of her public life.
“I still believe in the decisions I made, and people will judge me for the decisions I made, but that’s OK,” Russell said Wednesday.
Councilors were particularly sad at the departure of Schenkelberg, who said they were leaving due to being targeted by the public for their race, sexual identity and for being non-binary and using they/them pronouns.
During the meeting Wednesday, multiple public commenters mocked pronouns, causing a small outburst from the crowd and a call from Schenkelberg to the council to step in to shut down transphobic comments.
Councilor Barb Campbell said in her years on council she has always received disparaging emails from the public, but in her experience constituents have always still been polite.
“In the last year and a half, I have learned that is because I am a white middle-aged woman, and it’s not the same for everybody, and that some people are being attacked for just who they are,” Campbell said. “Not because of what they are trying to do, not because of ideas they have. It’s a real heartbreaking thing for me.”
Gena Goodman-Campbell, who previously served as mayor pro tem, was nominated as mayor to fill Russell’s shoes, and will fill this role until the end of the year, when Russel's term as mayor was already going to expire. The next mayor will be decided in the November general election.
Goodman-Campbell hasn't decided if she will run for reelection. Her original term on council was set to end this year. Another councilor, Melanie Kebler, has announced intentions to run for mayor.
“This is going to look different here on out,” Goodman-Campbell said Wednesday after accepting the nomination. “It’s going to look different to have a mayor who is a mother of a small child and has a full-time job.”
Councilor Anthony Broadman was nominated to fill Goodman-Campbell’s previous role as mayor pro tem, which acts as a backup mayor to run council meetings in the event the mayor is unable to attend.
With a new temporary mayor on board, the five remaining councilors will have 30 days to conduct a public process to fill the two vacant council seats. Whoever is appointed will only serve until the end of the year, according to City Attorney Mary Winters, unless they choose to run in the November election.
Schenkelberg’s seat, which is through 2024, will instead come up for election in November. Whoever wins the election for Schenkelberg's seat will serve out the rest of their term through 2024, rather than serving a four-year term.
A subcommittee of councilors will now be in charge of the process to evaluate applications for the two seats. Two new councilors will need to be chosen by June 17, according to the city charter.
If the council cannot agree on who should fill the vacancies, then the decision gets bumped until voters can decide it in the election this fall.
In the late hours of the meeting Wednesday, the remaining council briefly discussed the challenges that may come with trying to appoint new councilors with such a short tenure.
Applications for the council can be found on the city of Bend’s website and are due by 5 p.m. on June 1.
