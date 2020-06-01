Deschutes County appears to be on track to move into the second phase of reopening, according to Deschutes County Health Department spokeswoman Morgan Emerson.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission voted to send a letter to the state requesting to move into Phase 2 of reopening from coronavirus shutdowns, which would allow indoor gatherings up to 50 people and up to 100 people outside, rather than the 25 currently allowed, according to a draft presentation from Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
Some of the businesses that could open up with limits and sanitation requirements would be theaters, pools, bowling alleys, youth sports and camps and churches. Curfew for restaurants would also be extended to midnight, and allow businesses to put up partitions to reduce contact between booths.
“I believe a lot of these changes will be good for a lot of our community,” Commission Chair Patti Adair said Monday.
The earliest any county can enter the second phase is Friday.
But before entering into the second phase, Deschutes County has to meet certain requirements that show first responders have enough personal protective equipment, that sufficient contact tracing is happening, and that in general, cases and hospitalizations aren’t trending upward, according to a letter sent from the state to counties.
“We think we’re on track, to cut to the chase,” said County Administrator Tom Anderson at the meeting Monday.
The county appears to meet almost all of the requirements, Emerson said. This includes contact tracing more than 95% of all new cases within 24 hours, seeing the percentage of positive tests not trending upward in the past seven days and keeping the percentage of emergency department visits from patients with COVID-19-like symptoms under 1.5%.
The county has also trained more public health employees to become contact tracers and is in the process of hiring three more by July 1, Emerson said, bringing the total number of tracers to 15.
According to requirements laid out by the state for the first phase of opening, Deschutes County technically needs 30 contact tracers. Emerson said the county’s public health department has worked closely with the Oregon Health Authority to assure the local tracing system meets the needs of the community.
“We have consistently met the requirement to conduct contact tracing for (more than) 95% of cases within 24 hours,” Emerson said in an email. “We are also working with partner agencies to add additional capacity.”
One metric — which is to not have new cases increase more than 5% in the past seven days — has not been met in Deschutes County. New cases have gone up by 100%, according to a presentation from Emerson.
This should not be an issue, Emerson said, because the county has shown positive results have not trended upward in the past seven days. The state requires the county meet one metric or the other.
“This is done to account for the fact that a county might find more positives because they increase testing capacity,” Emerson said in an email.
She also said that the public health department anticipates it will meet both metrics when the state updates case numbers on Thursday.
While the commission seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity to move into the second phase as early as Friday, Bend Mayor Sally Russell expressed some reservations about moving to open more businesses and spaces this quickly.
Large crowds that largely didn’t maintain social distancing on Memorial Day weekend concerned Russell. She said on Monday that she wants to see what happens in the next five days before moving forward, so the county is solidly on the outside of the 14-day incubation period experts say COVID-19 has.
“The last thing we want is to be opening our community back up and we already have cases surging,” Russell said Monday.
