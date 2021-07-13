Want to play ball on a warm July evening?
Bend Park & Recreation District is adding two new popular, fast-paced drop-in games to The Pavilion's summer lineup: dodgeball and futsal.
“The Pavilion is active in the summer with roller sports and summer camps,” said Peter Darquea, recreation program leader at The Pavilion, in a press release. “We want to add more pick-up activities to reconnect to activities that were highlights of childhood.”
Both games are for players 18 and over.
Dodgeball will take place on Tuesdays and futsal on Thursdays, both from 6:30 to 8 p.m. between July 13 and July 27. Drop-in rates are $5 for in-district residents and $6 for out-of-district. Advanced registration is encouraged. Spectators are welcome.
In dodgeball, teams will compete with “no-sting” balls so that players of varying skills and abilities can participate.
Futsal, a sport similar to soccer, is played on a hard surface with a ball that is smaller and heavier than a soccer ball.
A schedule of activities at The Pavilion is available here. The Pavilion, which is an ice rink in the winter and a multi-use court space in the summer, is located at 1001 SW Bradbury Way in Bend in Bend.
