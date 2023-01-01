You’ve read the book. You’ve seen the movie. Think you’re ready for your own “Wild” adventure hiking the Pacific Crest Trail? Thru-hiking the 2,660-mile trail from Mexico to Canada is an adventure of a lifetime but requires quite a bit of preparation and planning.
Here’s our roadmap of tips to hiking the PCT.
Get a free permit from the Pacific Crest Trail Association (www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/permits) that provides long-distance hikers with free entrance to all the state and national parks, forests and other jurisdictions along the trail. If you’re planning on cooking on a camp stove, you’ll also need a California campfire permit. If you intend to continue into Canada, you’ll need to get a permit for that as well.
Gear lists for the PCT abound on the Internet, but at a minimum, you’ll need a backpack, sleeping bag and shelter, and some way to filter water in addition to all your clothes. Put your name on everything like you’re heading for summer camp. Chances are others on the trail will have similar pieces of gear.
Once you have most of your gear, take a couple of dry runs to test fit and function. A few weekend backpacking trips will help gauge your fitness for the hike. Be prepared to carry 35 pounds of gear for 15 miles per day over varied terrain.
Carry a cell phone, solar charger and backup power in case of emergencies. You may want to consider a personal locator beacon that allows friends and family to track your progress, and you can call for help in areas with no phone reception.
Plan on wearing out four to six pairs of footwear along the way. Most light hiking boots or shoes only last around 500 miles. Leave your extra pairs at home and have someone mail them to you along the route.
90 percent of thru-hikers walk south to north, mainly because the logistics are much easier. Weather concerns lock hikers into a set schedule. Leaving in late April will get you past the desert sections before they become sweltering, to the high Sierras in June and the Oregon Cascades in July once the trails become passable, and through Washington by mid-September before the snows return to the North Cascades.
Plan on hiking 15 to 25 miles per day. Any slower and you’ll run into weather difficulties. Plus, you’ll have to carry twice as much food between resupply points. Count on a few rest days along the way, plus time to hike out to resupply points. That works out to about five months for the entire trip.
The PCT is generally well-signed and easy to follow. You’ll need a map mainly to locate campsites and resupply points, and to track your progress. The PCTA sells a PCT Data Book that lists resupply points and towns along the way. Don’t try to plan out every campsite in advance. There are too many variables involved.
Expect to spend between $4,000 to $6,000 on the trip, including gear and food. Arrange for all your bills to be paid and have your mail forwarded to a friend. Don’t leave without filing your taxes!
Count on becoming obsessed with food, even dreaming about it, during your trip. You’ll need to consume some 3,000 to 6,000 calories per day. Plan to resupply every four to six days. Don’t worry about having extra food. You’ll always meet hungry hikers.
You can buy your supplies along the way, but you may be stuck with limited options and high prices in more remote areas. The alternative is to send packages to post offices or stores along the route. Read about resupply strategies at www.planyourhike.com.
Leave the pre-packed boxes with a friend to mail as you hike. Most post offices will only hold your packages for 30 days. Don’t seal the boxes before you leave; you may need you support person to change the contents at the last minute. Leave a box of extra gear — warmer clothing, replacement footwear — in case you need them.
Thru-hikers leave extra food and gear in designated hiker boxes along the route. These supplies are free for the taking, and if you’re trailing, the pack can be a great source of food. But don’t rely on them; they’re hit-or-miss. Some hikers use a bounce box — a package they mail themselves from post office to post office along the route — with extras they don’t want to carry between resupply points.
If you find you need help along the way, Trail Angels are volunteers who help up hikers in need, with a ride into town for supplies or emergency situations. You can find lists of angels at http://planhike.com/trails/trail-angel-info. The PCT Trail Angel Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/PacificCrestTrailAngels is also a good source for planning info.
Don’t have five months to hike the complete trail? Consider doing it in sections over time, or just hitting the highlights. The Oregon section of the PCT is 460 miles long — about a month at 15 miles a day — without as much of the rugged mountain terrain found in California and Washington.
