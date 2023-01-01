You’ve read the book. You’ve seen the movie. Think you’re ready for your own “Wild” adventure hiking the Pacific Crest Trail? Thru-hiking the 2,660-mile trail from Mexico to Canada is an adventure of a lifetime but requires quite a bit of preparation and planning.

Here’s our roadmap of tips to hiking the PCT.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.