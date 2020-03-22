A global pandemic is hampering a film about a global phenomenon.
The two filmmakers behind the full-length documentary about the last Blockbuster in the world, located in Bend, had hoped to unveil their film May 8 at the Tower Theater.
Those plans have changed for Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm.
Their premiere is being postponed until possibly July, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave a national directive to stop all gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Once a new date is set for the showing at the Tower Theater, tickets will go on sale.
“It’s just a really weird time to be releasing a movie,” Morden said.
Morden and Kamm had spent the past two years piecing together their film, “The Last Blockbuster.”
They documented the moment in July 2018 when Blockbuster stores in Anchorage, Alaska, and Fairbanks, Alaska, closed, making the Bend store off Third Street the last in the country.
Then in March 2019, the only other Blockbuster in the world in Perth, Australia, closed. And Bend’s Blockbuster took the title as the last on Earth. (Florence, Italy, has a Blockbuster, but it is operating without proper licensing with Dish Network, which acquired Blockbuster in April 2011.)
The Bend filmmakers switched their focus to the last store in Bend, where they interviewed store manager Sandy Harding and various actors and comedians, including some who grew up working in video rental stores.
“We are super proud of how the movie has turned out,” Kamm said. “We smile and laugh and feel warm inside. I think everybody could use some of that.”
Morden and Kamm submitted their movie to film festivals across the country, but those are being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have it submitted,” Kamm said. “But there is a good chance there won’t be any film festivals until Christmas time that actually happen.”
In the meantime, the filmmakers are in contact with streaming services such as Netflix to air their documentary.
Because people are self-quarantining during the pandemic, streaming services are looking for new content, Morden said.
“There may be a higher demand than usual right now,” Morden said.
Eventually, after the movie is shown in theaters, it will be released on DVD and available at the last Blockbuster.
The filmmakers hope people can see their movie sooner rather than later.
Morden and Kamm say their film celebrates nostalgia of video rental stores in a humorous way, but also explores what happened to video stores like Blockbuster, which had about 9,000 stores at its peak.
It is a feel-good story in a turbulent time in the world’s history, Morden said.
“A year ago we said it’s a positive, up-beat story and it’s what the world needs,” he said. “That has only become more true.”
