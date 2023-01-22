sas
Buy Now

Dr. Michael Conner, a Bend psychologist, in his office. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The shooting last summer at the east Bend Safeway was an emotional event for the dozens of people who were at the store but that sense of trauma has been felt by much of the city.

It’s a ripple effect that needs to be acknowledged by people who may not see themselves as victims of the shooting, but who nonetheless suffer from post traumatic stress.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.