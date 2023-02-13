When the North American river otter pup arrived at Bend’s High Desert Museum in May, he was about eight weeks old and in bad shape — thin, dehydrated, motherless.
Since then, he has grown significantly, from 2.4 pounds to his current weight of roughly 15 pounds. And now he has a name: Wesley.
His name is a combination of the direction “west” and “lea,” or an open, grassy space. He was found on a golf course near Sunriver about a week before Memorial Day 2022, and after wildlife authorities could not locate his mother, it was decided that he was to remain at the museum.
Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson commented on Wesley’s recovery in a news release Monday morning.
“Wesley is almost as big as the two other resident adult otters,” Nelson said. “The three of them get along well but Wesley can wear out the other two, just like any family group.”
The name Wesley was decided by a member of the Bounds family, a longtime supporter of the museum that earned the opportunity to name Wesley during a museum fundraising auction in August.
“Wesley is destined to be a friend to many, and we look forward to visiting him every chance we get,” Tucker Bounds, a member of the museum’s Board of Trustees, said in a news release.
Wesley is among the 100 animals that receive care at the museum. There are two other otters: Pitch, who was found on the Metolius River and brought to the museum in 2017 at 7 weeks old; and Brook, who is approximately 10 years old.
The animals that receive care at the museum cannot be released because they are injured or have become too familiar with humans, the news release said.
Some may not have learned how to hunt or avoid predators in the wild, so now, museum employees take care of the animals and use them to educate the public about the High Desert ecosystem.
