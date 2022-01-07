Central Oregon’s largest food pantry is roughly $260,000 closer to reaching its fundraising goal so it can open a different kind of food bank, one that operates more like a grocery store for those in need.
The Giving Plate is working to raise $3.5 million to renovate and operate its new, expanded facility at 1212 First Street by this fall.
The money is from community donations through Central Oregon Gives, a local online fundraising platform.
Ranae Staley, the executive director of The Giving Plate, said the goal is to open a facility that allows participants to shop in a free grocery store rather than receive a prepared food box. The facility will be focused in the Bend Central District, which is an area of town east of U.S. Highway 97 to Fourth Street that the city is working to redevelop.
In the last three months, The Giving Plate has raised roughly 30% of the money it needs to achieve this vision, Staley said.
"It's been really encouraging how excited the community is about this project and reimagining what food relief looks like for neighbors in need. It can be a really empowering and dignified experience,” Staley said.
The money will go toward renovating the building, as well as the first year of operations, Staley said.
“I'm really grateful for what we've been able to accomplish for this campaign,” she said. “I’m heading into 2022 with a lot of hope in my heart."
The Giving Plate was the organization to raise the most in last year’s Central Oregon Gives campaign, which landed them an additional bonus prize of $15,000 from the local online fundraising platform.
Erin Foote Morgan, who does communications work for Central Oregon Gives, attributes The Giving Plate’s fundraising success to the fact that the vision of a community food bank modeled like a grocery store captured the hearts and imaginations of many of the donors.
"They were able to tell a compelling story,” Foote Morgan said.
She also said the project touches on issues that are front in center in Bend right now: housing insecurity and homelessness.
"The face of hunger in our community is not what you may normally think,” Foote Morgan said. “The majority of people they are serving are housed and employed. They are right on the edge of losing their homes. Even to have a few hundred dollars of support each month can make the difference between being able to stay in your homes and slipping into houselessness."
In addition to money raised through it's fundraising campaign, The Giving Plate also received $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money from the Deschutes County Commission earlier this year. Staley said the food bank is also pursuing grants to raise more funds this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.