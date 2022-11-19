forum

Brian Durbin, fiscal director of the Kor Community Land Trust, discusses energy and affordable housing Saturday at the Environmental Center's first Local Energy Forum at the Oregon State University Extension Service in Redmond

REDMOND — The Environmental Center hosted its first Local Energy Forum at the Oregon State University Extension Service in Redmond Saturday, where experts and members of the community discussed topics that included electric vehicles, energy efficient and affordable housing, and sustainability in schools.

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang spoke at the forum, sharing some methods to create renewable energy that could be used locally.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

