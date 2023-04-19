Thomas Stephens, 7, and his grandfather, Bill Anderson, look over some of the items on display at the Bowman Museum. According to Anderson, his grandson has ancestors who were among some of the early settlers in the area around Crook County.
The Bowman Museum’s five-year operating levy is back on the ballot in the May 16 election, and proponents say it is imperative to keeping alive the museum, a repository for Crook County culture and history.
The current levy is 6 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. The operating levy has not changed since it began in 1998 and would cost the owner of a $200,000 home roughly $12 per year. Voting “yes” would help support the museum, allowing it to pay its bills, keep it staffed and maintain the local history housed within.
Steve Lent, who has been involved with the museum for more than 40 years, currently serves as its historian. He said in addition to the collections housed inside, the museum also includes a number of programs like lecture series, presentations and historical tours. The museum also coordinates with local schools, and hundreds of children have come through this year alone, Lent said.
“It’s a focal point not only for history but also for people to come in and learn about their family heritage,” Lent said. “Anything they might want to know about the area. How things developed here — with big highlights on the early stages of our community.”
Lent said a lot of people do not realize Prineville was established long before Bend and Redmond, and that the town has gone through several stages of its evolution, from a frontier town to a timber town, and eventually to a home for Facebook and Apple data centers.
Without the levy, it would be very difficult for the museum to operate, Lent said, partially because it does not charge admission.
“There are many things going on that we have to attend to, and without the tax levy that would be pretty tough,” Lent said. “I hope people realize the benefits of having the museum in the community and what it has to offer throughout the various programs.”
Jason Beebe, the mayor of Prineville, likes to take his metal detector out as a hobby. He regularly consults the museum for information on the old homesteaders in the area to get a heading on his next outing.
Beebe also has a personal family connection to the museum, which houses artifacts and photographs of his grandmother, who was born in Prineville in 1889.
“It is great to go down there and look through a book, on some of the old homesteaders, and realize their families are still here in Prineville,” Beebe said.
Beebe said for him, keeping the museum going is part of historical longevity.
“I hope that people realize the importance of it and that hopefully we see it pass and we can continue that. I went there as a little kid, and I have young kids that are 8 years old, and I take them down there every once in a while, and I want them to be able to share in that history,” Beebe said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
